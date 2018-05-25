News By Tag
LearningRx moves to larger offices in Waukesha, Wis
Kevin Pasqua also adds staff and builds forward-thinking team with integrity, creativity, and razor-sharp focus
The LearningRx franchise was launched in 2013 by Kevin and Jill Pasqua. Kevin Pasqua is a former global senior executive with Johnson Controls, and Jill Pasqua previously held positions in international finance and controller of information services, also at Johnson Controls. LearningRx was previously located at 21075 Swenson Drive, Waukesha, Wis.
Kevin Pasqua said, "Our Waukesha team has helped countless clients excel by training their brains to be faster and more efficient learners. Cognitive skills are the core skills your brain uses to think, read, learn, remember, reason and pay attention. It includes fluid reasoning, attention, auditory and visual processing, working memory, processing speed, and long-term memory. It is really fulfilling to see the life changing impact brain training has on individuals struggling with attention, or reading, or recovering from concussions and traumatic brain injury. "
LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, is the largest one-on-one brain training organization in the world. With 80 centers in the U.S. and locations in 40 countries around the globe, LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. Their on-site programs partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task, a key advantage over online-only brain exercises. Their pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for 35+ years and have been verified as beneficial in peer-reviewed research papers and journals.
LearningRx is now located at 20720 Watertown Road, Waukesha, Wis. 53186. For more information about LearningRx, call 262-395-2250 or email k.pasqua@learningrx.net. Visit the company website at www.learningrx.com/
