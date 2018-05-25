News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MediaPower Delivers Aveco's Powerful TV Automation to Italy
MediaPower and Aveco forge partnership to bring Aveco's Automation Systems to Italy
Aveco's technologically advanced automation products are among the best in the market. Their ASTRA line has garnered many industry awards, including the latest TV Technology NAB Best of Show in the recently concluded NAB Show. It is with this recognition that MediaPower has sought to bring Aveco products to the Italian market.
"The broadcast market is undergoing an evolution. It has become highly competitive given all the new ways of consuming media content, leading to profit margins becoming one of the top priorities for any TV operator," states Pavel Potuzak, Managing Director for Aveco. "This makes it more critical than ever to ensure efficient production and delivery workflows through the power of automation."
MediaPower CEO Marcello Dellepiane says "we continue to deliver on our commitment to help our customers navigate the changing broadcast landscape through solutions that keep their operations efficient. Aveco's advanced studio, news, and master control automation products certainly build on this premise, and we're delighted to bring Aveco to our customers."
About MediaPower
MediaPower enables media workflows through products and services that empower organizations to create, manage, deliver, and monetize digital media. Founded in 1993, MediaPower started as an integrator of networking and storage solutions for the broadcast industry, with products from the best broadcast and media brands like SeaChange, DDN, NetApp, and Dalet. MediaPower has since developed multidisciplinary expertise in IT-based media workflows, media management, and content acquisition & distribution. www.media-power.it
About Aveco
As a leading global media automation manufacturer, since 1992 Aveco develops, sells and supports studio production automation, master control automation, and integrated channel playout systems worldwide. With more than 300 customers in Europe, Americas, Asia, and Africa, Aveco has the technology and experience to deliver any workflow, to integrate any third-party device, and to provide media companies the efficiency of operation, reliability and 24-hour support Aveco is known for. www.aveco.com
Contact
Aveco: Sarka Vlasakova
***@aveco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse