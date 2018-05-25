 
News By Tag
* Automation
* Operations
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Television
* More Industries...
News By Place
* genova
  Liguria
  Italy
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

MediaPower Delivers Aveco's Powerful TV Automation to Italy

MediaPower and Aveco forge partnership to bring Aveco's Automation Systems to Italy
 
 
MediaPower, Genova, Italy
MediaPower, Genova, Italy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Automation
Operations

Industry:
Television

Location:
genova - Liguria - Italy

Subject:
Partnerships

GENOVA, Italy - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- MediaPower is now a distributor of Aveco products in Italy.  Fresh out of NAB 2018, automation powerhouse Aveco has penned a new partnership agreement to bring Aveco automation solutions to Italy through MediaPower.

Aveco's technologically advanced automation products are among the best in the market.  Their ASTRA line has garnered many industry awards, including the latest TV Technology NAB Best of Show in the recently concluded NAB Show.  It is with this recognition that MediaPower has sought to bring Aveco products to the Italian market.

"The broadcast market is undergoing an evolution.  It has become highly competitive given all the new ways of consuming media content, leading to profit margins becoming one of the top priorities for any TV operator," states Pavel Potuzak, Managing Director for Aveco.  "This makes it more critical than ever to ensure efficient production and delivery workflows through the power of automation."

MediaPower CEO Marcello Dellepiane says "we continue to deliver on our commitment to help our customers navigate the changing broadcast landscape through solutions that keep their operations efficient.   Aveco's advanced studio, news, and master control automation products certainly build on this premise, and we're delighted to bring Aveco to our customers."

About MediaPower

MediaPower enables media workflows through products and services that empower organizations to create, manage, deliver, and monetize digital media. Founded in 1993, MediaPower started as an integrator of networking and storage solutions for the broadcast industry, with products from the best broadcast and media brands like SeaChange, DDN, NetApp, and Dalet. MediaPower has since developed multidisciplinary expertise in IT-based media workflows, media management, and content acquisition & distribution. www.media-power.it

About Aveco

As a leading global media automation manufacturer, since 1992 Aveco develops, sells and supports studio production automation, master control automation, and integrated channel playout systems worldwide. With more than 300 customers in Europe, Americas, Asia, and Africa, Aveco has the technology and experience to deliver any workflow, to integrate any third-party device, and to provide media companies the efficiency of operation, reliability and 24-hour support Aveco is known for.  www.aveco.com

Contact
Aveco: Sarka Vlasakova
***@aveco.com
End
Source:Aveco
Email:***@aveco.com
Tags:Automation, Operations
Industry:Television
Location:genova - Liguria - Italy
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AVECO s.r.o. & AVECO Americas PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 30, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share