May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Final Draft Releases Their New Single "About You"

 
 
Final Draft "About You" available now
Final Draft "About You" available now
 
ATLANTA - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- After a successful run on Season 12 of America's Got Talent, Final Draft is back with new music with the release of their new single "About You" on Earl Jam Productions. "About You", written by Final Draft, is a soulful R&B ballad with classic harmonies and beautiful falsettos providing a refreshing new sound with an old school twist. Upon listening to "About You", you are sure to feel the raw emotions and talented vocal capabilities of Final Draft. Sticking to the basics and perfecting the elements crucial to the classical R&B sound, "About You" croons about love and romance through crisp falsettos and soulful harmonies.

"About You" is now available on iTunes, Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon, and all other digital platforms. You can catch Final Draft performing their hit single "About You" live on the Wendy Williams Show Thursday, June 6th at 10a/9a c on FOX.

An exclusive autographed copy of "About You" as well as merchandise is available at https://www.officialfinaldraft.com/

About Final Draft
Final Draft is a singing group based out of Atlanta, GA that appeared on NBC's America Got Talent Season 12 (2017) and is comprised of Dnyce, Lucky, Voice, and Divine. Final Draft is not only known for their good looks, but their impeccable vocal range, smooth melodies, amazing harmonies, and classic a cappellas. Final Draft loves to pay homage to artists that came before them and it can be seen through their various singing videos that have gone viral garnering upwards of 7 million views on Facebook per video. Dnyce is the sports loving bass singer of the group. Lucky is quiet in demeanor but has an amazing falsetto that's out of this world. Divine is Latino and very charismatic with impeccable edgy vocals. Voice is a country boy with a boisterous personality and soulful vocals to match. They all come together for one incredible sound and that's Final Draft. Final Draft has performed at multiple concerts and tours but are ready to embark on a new journey. Final Draft wants to be an iconic guy group changing people lives through music as they always say, "Music saved my life!" They are currently pushing their new single "About You". For all things Final Draft, visit https://www.officialfinaldraft.com/ or follow them on social media @4finaldraft

Earl Jam Productions,
jay@earljamproductions.com

Media Contact
Media inquiries,
The Meme Agency
tu@thememeagency.com
Source:
Email:***@thememeagency.com Email Verified
