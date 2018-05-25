Texas Recording Artist Tackles Domestic Abuse in Upcoming Dallas Appearance

Contact

--North Texas recording artist John Pops Dennie will appear at Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas on June 14. The solo-acoustic performance is part of pre-release support of his new album, "The Lonesome Waltz," scheduled for release in September. While this is Dennie's debut solo effort, he is no newcomer to the music business. He has spent more than thirty years as a songwriter and guitarist for other artists and bands including Delbert McClinton's son Monty McClinton and Dove Award winning band By the Tree.Dennie's concerts treat listeners to emotionally engaging ballads and stories that speak to American life in the 21century and include serious topics such domestic abuse as heard in the song "Gaslight Eulogy" as well as songs that are good for a full belly laugh like the nearly-profane "My Best Friend", a song about his dog Tucker. "The only way I'm ever happy as a songwriter is when I'm able to make an emotional connection with someone. The best way I know how to do that is through feelings and experiences that are common to everyone," says Dennie. Dennie's song "We can Beat This Thing" does exactly that while telling the story of a young family's losing battle with cancer. "Yeah, cancer is a subject with which I am all too familiar," says Dennie. He lost both of his parents to cancer and is now providing care to a former song-writing partner who is battling lung cancer.Dennie's performance will include all of the songs from his debut solo album and more. His appearance at Opening Bell Coffee begins at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 10p.m. Tickets are $10. A four-song EP taken from the upcoming LP release will be available for sale.