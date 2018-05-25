News By Tag
Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit launches June 21, 2018
Team of 8 Brilliant Practicing Experts™ presents "Go from Surviving to Thriving"
The Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit is led by a team of 8 Brilliant Practicing Experts™ who are part of the authoring team of the Annual Book Series and #1 Bestseller: Brilliant Breakthroughs for the Small Business Owner: Fresh Perspectives on Profitability, People, Productivity, and Finding Peace in Your Business.
Today's business requires small business owners to think and act differently than in the 20th century. Small businesses of the 21st century must find the balancing act between traditional business basics and unconventional techniques. It's not as easy as it sounds, and this summit is here to help you win big at small business.
The 8 Brilliant Practicing Experts™ and their topics are:
· Maggie Mongan, Master Business Coach: "Learn the Art & Science to Simplify Your 21st Century Business
· Susan White, LCSW: "Expand Your understanding of YOU!"
· Nancy Lucchesi, App Expert: "App-Solutely Keep Them Coming Back"
· Dave Rebro, Technology Therapist: "Daily Productivity Habits to Help You Thrive in Your Business"
· Mike Raber, Wealth & Business Coach: "Discover 3 High-Impact Strategies to Build a Thriving Business Community"
· Dave Wallace, Business Consultant: "Simplify Sales Equals a Thriving Business"
· Stacy Kaat, Photographer:
· Jake Nawrocki, Podcast Creation Expert/Host:
During the one-day Summit, you'll receive:
· A full day of Business Breakthrough Training
· Summit action workbook
· Opportunity to Ask the Experts your particular questions
· Multiple Networking Opportunities through the day
· Lunch provided
· Refreshments and beverages
· #1 Bestselling Book: Brilliant Breakthroughs for the Small Business Owner
· Personalized book signing
For more information on each of the topics to be covered and registration, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/
