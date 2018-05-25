 
The Holley Group Consolidates Three of its Brands

The Holley Group, AdAchieve Media and H2 Innovative Solutions have consolidated into a single brand and entity – TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Inc.
 
 
The Holley Group, AdAchieve Media & H2 Innovative Solutions are now TouchPoint.
The Holley Group, AdAchieve Media & H2 Innovative Solutions are now TouchPoint.
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Howard Holley is pleased to announce that after nine years in business, The Holley Group has consolidated around a single brand – TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Inc.

"Early this year, we looked at our own communications with clients and found that we had too many brands and logos," said Howard Holley, Chair and CEO. "So we decided to consolidate The Holley Group, AdAchieve Media and H2 Innovative Solutions into a single brand and entity – TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Inc.," added Holley.

The firm offers three lines of business and will continue to help clients "optimize their communications touch points" by delivering increased customer acquisition, retention and revenue growth. Their three lines of business include: 1) Communication Solutions – providing communication strategy workshops, impact reports, website development and iOS & Android apps. 2) Education Solutions - enrollment solutions, fundraising solutions, foundation offerings, and marketing campaigns. 3) Publishing Services - business and professional magazines, community college magazines, parent magazines, and supplier diversity magazines.

The firm provides executive consulting services that leverage proven strategies and methodologies to help clients address a broad set of key business issues including printing and publishing efficiencies,market of one communication execution,business process outsourcing viability, marketing effectiveness and ROMI, and sales operations and productivity. Through TouchPoint Management Services, a joint venture with One TouchPoint, Inc., TouchPoint provides print fulfillment, print management services and outsourcing services to Fortune 500 firms such as Anthem, CVS Health, Toyota and Xerox.

Recent work by TouchPoint includes launching magazines for Daytona State College, Flagler Chamber of Commerce, North Florida Community College and Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce. The firm has also produced digital products both online and as apps for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Rochester Institute of Technology, and the State University of New York. In addition, Florida Hospital Flagler Foundation, Volusia Manufacturers Association and Flagler Schools all engaged The Holley Group to assist in expanding their communications with their stakeholders through communication workshops and Impact Reports.

_______________

About TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Inc.

In November of 2008, The Holley Group, LLC was organized in Virginia and started operations in April of 2009. Howard M. Holley a former senior executive with Xerox Corporation founded the company. After 33 years with the technology leader, Holley decided to pivot his talent, skills and experience from Corporate America to higher education, non-profits, associations and foundations. The goal was to bring to those under penetrated industries, exposure to the new thinking around customer/stakeholder communications and how to drive "customer intimacy".  Prior to leaving Xerox, Holley was the leader of a line of business responsible for delivering communication and marketing outsourcing solutions for Fortune 500 firms.

TouchPoint Innovative Solutions' marketing innovation mission is to enable customer communication capabilities that maximize customer intimacy to deliver revenue and profit growth for their clients. TouchPoint Innovative Solutions is also a premiere executive consulting firm in identifying growth, sales and marketing strategies and an innovator in content/communication services and business process outsourcing.

TouchPoint Innovative Solutions is a minority business enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council headquartered in Palm Coast Florida. www.touchpointis.com

Click to Share