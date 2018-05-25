News By Tag
General Denis Mercier to Visit Campus of Caucasus University
General Denis Mericer, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, will visit the campus of Caucasus University during his visit to Tbilisi, Georgia.
General Denis Mercier has a distinguished record of ethical leadership and is a senior General Officer of the French Air Force. He was confirmed by the North Atlantic Council on 23 March 2015 and presently serves as NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation. General Mercier is a Professor of Ethical Leadership and Distinguished Fellow of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University.
General Mercier will be visiting Georgia during the period of 4-5 June 2018 and will be formally welcomed to the campus of Caucasus University on 5 June 2018 by Dr. Kakha Shengelia, President of Caucasus University. The president and the deans of Caucasus University look forward to greeting General Mercier and showing him the beautiful and historic university campus. Prior to his visit to Caucasus University, General Mercier will be officially meeting with the President, Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Defense of Georgia.
"We are very honoured to have General Denis Mercier accept our invitation to visit our university campus in Tbilisi," said Professor Robert Goodwin III, Dean of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University. "General Mercier is a strong advocate of ethical leadership training and is contributing unique insights to the collaboration with our faculty on the development of our upcoming 2019 Executive Seminar in Ethical Leadership."
"The development of the leaders of the 21st century requires new approaches including a good understanding of the digital transformation and use of new technologies that will affect the command relationships and concepts whilst basic principles will remain essential," said General Denis Mercier. "I like the networked approach that Dean Robert Goodwin has described for delivery of ethical leadership seminars, which to my view fits well with the 21st century, which reflects favourably on the New Westminster College of Caucasus University. I feel it a distinct honour to visit Caucasus University and to meet with my distinguished colleagues in Georgia."
