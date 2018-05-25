 
Industry News





Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes FirstFlorida Credit Union as a Gold Member
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
First Florida Financial Tip
FirstFlorida Credit Union
FirstFlorida Credit Banking

Industry:
Banking

Location:
Doral - Florida - US

Subject:
Projects

DORAL, Fla. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes FirstFlorida Credit Union as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as FirstFlorida Credit Union will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to FirstFlorida Credit Union!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About FirstFlorida Credit Union

In May 1950, a few people with a combined $301 formed the Florida State Welfare Board Employees Credit Union. These charter members came together with one common goal: establish a member-owned cooperative that would provide a safe place to grow their savings and a source for affordable financing. As assets grew and membership included a broader base of employees than the original name implied, the credit union underwent a name change– becoming Florida HRS Credit Union in 1972.

Over the next 10 years, changes and reorganizations within the state of Florida allowed more government employees access to the credit union. Membership reached 13,484 in 1980 and assets topped $10 million. In response, the credit union became Government Employees Credit Union of Florida in March 1982.

During 1982 – 2000, the credit union benefited from three additional mergers and acquisitions as well as a bylaw amendment that expanded the field of membership to include all state and federal employees.

In 2003, three years after celebrating its 50th anniversary, Government Employees Credit Union expanded its field of membership to include all who lived or worked within the counties served in major metropolitan areas across the state and changed its name to First Florida Credit Union.

https://www.firstflorida.org/home

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

http://www.doralchamberofcommerce.org/

Contact
Contact:
Ian Nembhard
inembhard@firstflorida.org
305-716-8383
End
