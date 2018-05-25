 
Proforma's Sarah Klang Receives Exceptional Service Award

 
 
WAYZATA, Minn. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Sarah Klang, National Account Executive at Corporate Values Powered by Proforma, a local printing, promotional and e-commerce solutions company, has been awarded with an Exceptional Service Award by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce. Klang will be featured in the Lake Shore Weekly News, Chamber publications, at a Wayzata City Council Meeting and will receive a plaque in her honor.

"I am absolutely honored to have received this award. It was a humbling experience and put me on a career high. I, along with everyone at Proforma, always strive to provide marketing services that will best serve each and every customer's needs, no matter what they are," said Klang.

Klang has been with Proforma for just over three years. Her role as a national account executive is to build, maintain and keep relationships with clients.

"My clients are not only business partners, but I consider them friends. If you can't have someone you trust in business or life it won't get you far. I am transparent with my clients. I know their life stories and the know mine," Klang said of her relationships with her clients.

Together withEstate Advisers Inc., the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes local businesses that provide outstanding customer service to the community with their Exceptional Service Award. The award is presented to companies that demonstrate top notch customer service to every customer they come into contact with. The business must first be nominated by someone who received exceptional service.

Klang said, "It is especially satisfying to know that one of our customers was so pleased with our service that they took the time to nominate us."

Corporate Values offers a variety of brand marketing strategies to its clients including promotional products, printing services and digital solutions. The company is built upon values of quality, service, and customer relationships.

For more information about Klang's work with Corporate Values Powered by Proforma, please visit https://sklang.proforma.com/.
 About Proforma
With 40 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through 700 member offices across the globe, backed by 200 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.

