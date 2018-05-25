News By Tag
THine and CEL introduce Camera Development Kit (CDK) to enable easier advanced camera system d
This new Camera Development Kit (CDK) enables fast, easy advanced camera system development for vision applications including wearable cameras for XR (AR/VR/MR), as well as for surveillance cameras, machine vision, document scanners
Camera developers can design systems with up to 16MP CMOS camera modules reducing development time and effort significantly
CDK allows customized high-performance Image Signal Processor (ISP) firmware design with a unique interactive Graphical User Interface (GUI)
THine Electronics, Inc. ("THine") a semiconductor company focusing on high speed serial interfaces and image signal processing, and California Eastern Laboratories, Inc. ("CEL") the exclusive sales and technical support partner of THine for the Americas and Israel, today announced launching a CDK, Camera Development Kit, which provides an innovative ease-of-design tool to advanced camera system developers.
More advanced camera systems require specialized co-dependency of multiple components, resulting in more complicated design challenges. ISP firmware design is one of the hardest challenges, as it depends on (1) CMOS image sensor and related camera module components such as the lens, (2) image improvements according to Customer's requirements and preferences, and (3) other requirements such as video compression. In addition, typical ISP firmware development needs thousands of script lines, which requires highly trained programming expertise. Using the CDK enables lower development costs and faster time to market than other alternatives including FPGA's and ASIC's.
The CDK consists of hardware, firmware, and THine's specialized GUI-based tuning tool requiring limited expertise with minimum training. The interactive GUI-based software provides real-time camera image feedback, facilitating image tuning and system device changes to be optimized for customer preferred CMOS sensors/modules. The CDK supports all the critical image processing functions such as Noise Reduction, Defect Correction, Exposure Control, Focus Control, White Balance Control, Video Compression, and more.
Applications include, but are not limited to, wearable cameras for XR (AR/VR/MR), surveillance cameras, machine vision, document scanners, and medical equipment.
"Utilizing THine's ISP and its advanced technology have previously required many hours of development time at a significant cost," said Yasuhiro Takada, President and CEO of THine. "But now we look forward to seeing many designers enjoy the ease of design with the CDK."
"We are so pleased to introduce a product that we know solves many customers' problems in the Americas and Israel, where we have served for more than 60 years." added Paul Minton, President and CEO of CEL.
About CEL
CEL offers a broad selection of wireless and networking components including RF/microwave transistors and ICs, opto-couplers, laser diodes, photo diodes and high-speed interface ICs. CEL also designs and produces Cortet™ and MeshConnect™
CEL has technical centers in Santa Clara, California, Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and Lafayette, Colorado. For more information, visit http://www.cel.com/
About THine
THine Electronics Incorporated is a fabless Semiconductor manufacturer that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies. The technologies provided include V-by-One® HS, LVDS, other high-speed data signaling, ISP, timing controller, analog-to-digital converter, power management, and drivers for LEDs and motors.
THine is headquartered in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in Santa Clara, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai. THine is listed on JASDAQ of Tokyo Stock Exchange under the security code of 6769. For more information, visit http://www.thine.co.jp/
Contacts:
THine Electronics, Inc.
Takeo Yamamoto: ir@thine.co.jp
California Eastern Laboratories, Inc.
Marc Sheade: thine@
Contact
Mark Shapiro SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
