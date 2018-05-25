News By Tag
MemxPro Announces New PCIe SSDs, High-Speed DRAM Modules and Cloud-Based Storage Device Monitoring
Optimizing IoT Edge Storage Solutions with Hardware–Software Advancement
New PCIe/NVMe Storage and High-Speed Memory Module Solutions Boost Steady Edge Computing Data Processing
Edge computing is critical for IoT because it means faster response times as well as increased reliability and security as edge computing devices are closer to each other. Edge equipment includes mobile devices, smart terminals (e.g., gateways), surveillance camera, and other IoT devices. Among the most notable AI and machine-learning storage trends, the use of memory and flash is predicted to increase. High-speed PCIe storage devices have prevailed in enterprise-class servers, and now PCIe SSD requirements have extended to edge devices for faster data storage and transmission. To meet this shift, MemxPro's new PCIe/NVMe SSD has been designed to satisfy high-storage performance needs for IoT edge computing applications such as those in smart manufacturing, in-vehicle transportation, healthcare, retail, and surveillance.
Viewing the development trend of SSD controllers and 3D NAND, MemxPro announces the new NVMe PCIe B4J/B4L product series. The form factors include 2.5" U.2 PCIe, M.2 PCIe 2280, and M.2 PCIe 2242. In addition to supporting legacy Advanced Host Controller Interface (AHCI) at the logical interface level, the M.2 specification also supports NVM Express (NVMe) as the logical device interface for M.2 PCIe SSDs. While the support for AHCI ensures software-level backward compatibility with legacy SATA devices and operating systems, NVM Express is designed to fully utilize the capability of high-speed PCIe storage devices to perform many I/O operations in parallel. The whole new series is targeted for release in the fourth quarter of 2018 and will be equipped with the latest high-density 3D NAND. A prototype of this product will debut at Computex.
MemxPro's high-speed mainstream DRAM DDR4-2666 modules align with JEDEC standard to achieve 2666 MHz without having to overclock RAM, and these modules are compatible with most mainstream CPUs and motherboards. The original branded energy-conscious memory quality ICs and industrial high-spec product design makes for a low operating voltage of 1.2 V for power consumption, thus saving energy and reducing waste heat. The new memory module series possesses the attributes of a high-speed, high-compatibility, low-power-consumption, high-reliability, and wide temperature solution. It is anticipated to become the first choice for embedded applications of industrial equipment and edge devices under conditions subjected to temperature variations and in challenging environments.
Cloud-Based Storage Management Builds Core Value and Offers Substantial Savings
MemxPro announces its IoS with storage device management on remote monitoring and preventive maintenance. IoS provides disk status detection for MemxPro's DIMMs, NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4, and SATA III SSDs, achieving an end-to-end connection for data management and intelligent analytics. The IoS cloud-based storage device-monitoring system can be implemented on a private cloud or a corporate server. Users are able to receive SSD information in a timely manner, including S.M.A.R.T., device temperature, health status, erase count numbers, and other system log data, thus allowing them to further detect potential problems.
With years of storage technology know-how, MemxPro leverages premium quality ICs and advanced SSD controllers from original brand manufacturers, exercises rigorous quality control to deliver complete enterprise and industrial memory solutions from IC pre-tested products to fully tested and validated mass-produced products. Computex Taipei 2018 runs from June 5 to 9. MemxPro's booth number is J1221, situated on 1F in Hall 1 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. We cordially welcome all industrial experts to visit our booth.
About MemxPro
MemxPro provides reliable industrial memory and flash storage solutions with integrated design services to cater for the customized needs of industrial OEM customers. Products are used in a variety of applications including automation and manufacturing, environmental control, military and aerospace, network and communications, automotive and transportation, medical and healthcare, gaming, retail, and more. At present, MemxPro's main product lines focus on DRAM and flash memory storage devices through PCIe, SATA, and USB high-speed storage interfaces, and support various capacities in different form factors. MemxPro strives to deliver high-quality products and unsurpassed service, becoming one of the leading brands for industrial memory solutions around the world. For more information, please visit www.memxpro.com or email us at info@memxpro.com.
