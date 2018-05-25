News By Tag
Ecosmob Announce Automated Ticketing System IVR Solution Development
Ecosmob announced launch of automated ticketing system IVR solution development services interwoven with dynamic IVRs that will change the way ticketing IVRs are used.
Speaking on the occasion, a senior official of Ecosmob said that they were inspired to launch customized ticketing system IVR development services for these and other segments to overcome and address the deficiencies that standard IVR packages present. What is sold in the name of ticketing IVR and labeled as compact is, in fact, a crippled system with a restricted menu set that often leads to customer frustration and consequent switching to other brands.
Ecosmob, he went on, offers customization in IVR development that leads to a better designed, clean and smooth package that callers will love. In addition, dynamic IVR solution is built into the ticketing IVR which greatly speeds up the process leading to customer satisfaction and loyalty. Each service sector is different and needs a custom ticketing IVR. Plain IVR for ticketing is just not sufficient.
Asterisk includes features such as configurable prompts and menus in addition to integration with CRM, calendar, SMS, fax, email and databases as well as 3rdparty applications. Then there are other features such as scripting support, voice recognition, text-to-speech, multi language support and payment gateway integration according to a client's need. However, what makes Asterisk ticketing IVR a preferred choice is inclusion of dynamic IVR with customizable multi-level menus and a direct short-cut to a live agent should the need arise. This has two benefits. One is that callers get to finish the task in the shortest time and with the fewest key presses. The second is that clients using Asterisk dynamic ticketing IVR will see employee job satisfaction and productivity rise. Systems and methods may change and dynamic underpinning means that such businesses can easily reconfigure menus and options on the fly through a simple dashboard without having to call in the developer of Ticketing IVR. Users can create nested IVR menus and decide on which point a call should be transferred to a live agent through the auto attendant phone software. Inclusion of email, fax and SMS makes it easy to forward tickets to callers through any of these channels.
Ecosmob has always listened to its customers and keeps track of global IVR developments, one of the reasons why it leads from the front in superbly architected IVRs for enterprises. Superb support and maintenance at all times are other features that make Asterisk the service provider of choice. Besides, Ecosmob are priced just right to suit all businesses.
Call Ecosmob on 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139 or get in touch via website https://www.asteriskservice.com.
