News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Cybersecurity Training And Exclusive Discounts For All
Affordable cybersecurity skills training available now at cpetea.com.
"We are excited about our new website launch, and the low to no cost skills training information it provides for beginner to advanced cybersecurity professionals,"
The primary mission of CPE Tea is to:
1. be the one-stop-shop for free online cybersecurity training
2. give our community members exclusive access to discounted and low cost training
3. empower individuals by helping them increase their income potential, maintain job stability and gain upward mobility
Members of the CPE Tea community can expect to learn skills such as penetration testing, malware analysis, network forensics, and more. Other complementary skills training include Linux, Windows PowerShell and Python programming. Visit https://cpetea.com, to learn more.
Contact
Alexandria Farár
***@cpetea.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse