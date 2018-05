Free Cybersecurity Training And Exclusive Discounts For All

Affordable cybersecurity skills training available now at cpetea.com.

Contact

Alexandria Farár

***@cpetea.com Alexandria Farár

End

-- Fire Tiger Media, an Internet publishing company, announced today the official launch of its flagship website, cpetea.com. The website provides resources for free and discounted cybersecurity skills training, hacker how-to articles, certification exam hacks and more."We are excited about our new website launch, and the low to no cost skills training information it provides for beginner to advanced cybersecurity professionals,"said Alexandria Farar, Fire Tiger Media Founder. "We aim to be the premier source, to the best resources for free cybersecurity training on the Internet! And we be spilling the tea all day, every day."The primary mission of CPE Tea is to:1. be the one-stop-shop for free online cybersecurity training2. give our community members exclusive access to discounted and low cost training3. empower individuals by helping them increase their income potential, maintain job stability and gain upward mobilityMembers of the CPE Tea community can expect to learn skills such as penetration testing, malware analysis, network forensics, and more. Other complementary skills training include Linux, Windows PowerShell and Python programming. Visit https://cpetea.com , to learn more.