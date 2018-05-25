 
News By Tag
* Cybersecurity, Hacker
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Huntsville
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Free Cybersecurity Training And Exclusive Discounts For All

Affordable cybersecurity skills training available now at cpetea.com.
 
 
CPETEA.COM
CPETEA.COM
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Fire Tiger Media, an Internet publishing company, announced today the official launch of its flagship website, cpetea.com. The website provides resources for free and discounted cybersecurity skills training, hacker how-to articles, certification exam hacks and more.

"We are excited about our new website launch, and the low to no cost skills training information it provides for beginner to advanced cybersecurity professionals," said Alexandria Farar, Fire Tiger Media Founder.  "We aim to be the premier source, to the best resources for free cybersecurity training on the Internet! And we be spilling the tea all day, every day."

The primary mission of CPE Tea is to:

1. be the one-stop-shop for free online cybersecurity training

2. give our community members exclusive access to discounted and low cost training

3. empower individuals by helping them increase their income potential, maintain job stability and gain upward mobility

Members of the CPE Tea community can expect to learn skills such as penetration testing, malware analysis, network forensics, and more. Other complementary skills training include Linux, Windows PowerShell and Python programming. Visit https://cpetea.com, to learn more.

Contact
Alexandria Farár
***@cpetea.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cpetea.com Email Verified
Tags:Cybersecurity, Hacker
Industry:Security
Location:Huntsville - Alabama - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 30, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share