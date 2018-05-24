Contact

-- Register Now! Help S.A.V.E. Columbia 2018 Summer Camps are now available for early registration!Help S.A.V.E. Columbia summer camp offers opportunities for students ages 5-15 to experience the joy of learning new things that will contribute to student individual goals. Help S.A.V.E Columbia Summer Camp encourages kids to be better learners, leaders, become more self disciplined, and creativeDuring this summer experience, each child will have an opportunity to realize their dream and engage in educational curriculum (English/Math), Self Defense, How to deal with Bullies and an opportunity to build lasting friendships;all while having fun. Our goal is to deliver a high quality program at a cost that keeps each family's financial burdens at a minimum.Our teachers specialize in helping improve our children's individual talents and strengths through focused fun learning, in an environment of creative collaboration. Help S.A.V.E. Columbia Summer Program begins June 11 - 22, 2018 from 7:00 am- 6:00 pm at 9161 C Two Notch Road. To register,visit www.helpsavecolumbia.org.