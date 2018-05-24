News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Register Now! Help S.A.V.E. Columbia 2018 Summer Camps are now available for early registration!
Help S.A.V.E. Columbia summer camp offers opportunities for students ages 5-15 to experience the joy of learning new things that will contribute to student individual goals. Help S.A.V.E Columbia Summer Camp encourages kids to be better learners, leaders, become more self disciplined, and creative. During this summer experience, each child will have an opportunity to realize their dream and engage in educational curriculum (English/Math)
Our teachers specialize in helping improve our children's individual talents and strengths through focused fun learning, in an environment of creative collaboration. Help S.A.V.E. Columbia Summer Program begins June 11 - 22, 2018 from 7:00 am- 6:00 pm at 9161 C Two Notch Road. To register,
visit www.helpsavecolumbia.org.
Contact
Dexter Kennedy
***@helpsavecolumbia.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse