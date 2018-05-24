 
News By Tag
* Columbia Summer Camps
* Midlands Summer Camp
* Richland County Summer Camps
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbia
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Register Now! Help S.A.V.E. Columbia 2018 Summer Camps are now available for early registration!

 
COLUMBIA, S.C. - May 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Register Now! Help S.A.V.E. Columbia 2018 Summer Camps are now available for early registration!

Help S.A.V.E. Columbia summer camp offers opportunities for students ages 5-15 to experience the joy of learning new things that will contribute to student individual goals. Help S.A.V.E Columbia Summer Camp encourages kids to be better learners, leaders, become more self disciplined, and creative.  During this summer experience, each child will have an opportunity to realize their dream and engage in educational curriculum (English/Math), Self Defense, How to deal with Bullies and an opportunity to build lasting friendships; all while having fun.  Our goal is to deliver a high quality program at a cost that keeps each family's financial burdens at a minimum.

Our teachers specialize in helping improve our children's individual talents and strengths through focused fun learning, in an environment of creative collaboration. Help S.A.V.E. Columbia Summer Program begins June 11 - 22, 2018 from 7:00 am- 6:00 pm at 9161 C Two Notch Road. To register,
visit www.helpsavecolumbia.org.

Contact
Dexter Kennedy
***@helpsavecolumbia.org
End
Source:Help Stand-Up Against Violence Everyone (S.A.V.E.)
Email:***@helpsavecolumbia.org Email Verified
Tags:Columbia Summer Camps, Midlands Summer Camp, Richland County Summer Camps
Industry:Family
Location:Columbia - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Help S.A.V.E. Columbia News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 29, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share