News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar's Chateau Series at Vistas Grand Opens on Saturday, June 9
"We are thrilled to present never-before-
The Chateau Collection at Vistas offers homeshoppers eight distinctive floorplans to choose from in both single and two-story designs. Home sizes range from approximately 1,766 to 3,167 square feet of living space with three to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms. These modern homes showcase gourmet kitchens, open-concept living areas, luxurious master suites and valuable Everything's Included® features that come at no additional cost.
Lennar is the first builder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs. These new homes incorporate mapped out and built in wireless access points throughout the home that later provide uninterrupted internet coverage throughout every room in the home. Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program now offers the latest in home automation products and technology from today's most trusted brands, providing homebuyers with a connected and modern living experience.
The Chateau Collection at Vistas is located off of Mooney and Ferguson in Visalia. Visit https://www.lennar.com/
For more information on new homes for sale across the Fresno market, visit www.lennar.com/
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
949-283-0202
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse