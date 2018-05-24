 
Lennar's Chateau Series at Vistas Grand Opens on Saturday, June 9

 
 
Lennar's Chateau Series at Vistas Grand Opens on Saturday, June 9th.
Lennar's Chateau Series at Vistas Grand Opens on Saturday, June 9th.
 
VISALIA, Calif. - May 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to announce the Grand Opening the model homes from the newly updated Chateau Series at Vistas, Saturday, June 9th. Prospective homeshoppers are invited to attend and learn more about this brand-new community.

"We are thrilled to present never-before-seen Chateau models to the public at this upcoming opening," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "Vistas is located in a prime Visalia location close to shopping centers, freeways and schools. We've brought some of our most family-friendly and popular home designs to this new community, making it a great opportunity for those looking to make their move this season."

The Chateau Collection at Vistas offers homeshoppers eight distinctive floorplans to choose from in both single and two-story designs. Home sizes range from approximately 1,766 to 3,167 square feet of living space with three to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms. These modern homes showcase gourmet kitchens, open-concept living areas, luxurious master suites and valuable Everything's Included® features that come at no additional cost.

Lennar is the first builder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs. These new homes incorporate mapped out and built in wireless access points throughout the home that later provide uninterrupted internet coverage throughout every room in the home. Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program now offers the latest in home automation products and technology from today's most trusted brands, providing homebuyers with a connected and modern living experience.

The Chateau Collection at Vistas is located off of Mooney and Ferguson in Visalia. Visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/fresno-central-valley/visalia/vistas-chateau-series  or call (559) 554-1147 for more information.

For more information on new homes for sale across the Fresno market, visit www.lennar.com/fresno.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
949-283-0202
