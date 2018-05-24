News By Tag
ShearShare CEO to Speak at the 18th Annual Texas International Hair & Trade Show
The largest and most diverse multi-cultural show in Texas brings together 2 days of education, competitions, and entertainment to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
The Texas International Hair & Trade Show is a hair, beauty, cosmetics, education, and entertainment convention that draws thousands of local stylists of various genres. The event will take place at the Mesquite Convention Center. Dr. Caldwell's session is titled, "Creating a New Workweek," and highlights the changing landscape of the salon and barbershop industry.
Dr. Tye Caldwell, ShearShare cofounder & CEO, says, "Our industry is constantly evolving, and some of the most flexible professionals I know are stylists and salon and barbershop owners. With the seismic shift in how, when, and where stylists look for space to work, we feel such a responsibility in making sure this new trend remains a win-win for our fellow beauty and barbering professionals. ShearShare is the first app that offers this on-demand leasing flexibility;
During this two-day event convention, licensed stylist, barbers, and students have access to more than 50 classes and can earn multi-state CEUs (Continuing Educating Units). The exhibition offers easy access to the specific disciplines of the HBC industry; over 120 vendors and exhibitors with exclusive deals on thousands of products and services from companies.
• Texas is home to over 300,000 licensed cosmetologists and 16,000 licensed barbers
• More than 250 new salons open in Texas every month
• Texas is ranked as one of the best states for self-employed and freelance workers
TIHTS connects manufacturers, distributors, and service providers to licensed professionals while exposing the latest brands to the industry's diverse customer base. Back by popular demand, there will be featured experts on health, nutrition, barbering, hair loss and replacement, business success and financial management. Interactive panels and open mic discussions on these topics shall allow for interaction specifically tailored to industry professionals.
Show highlights:
• NEW! The Texas International Hair Show Kick-Off Party will take place on Saturday, June 23, at the Foundation Room at the House of Blues
• The Ultimate Barber Battle hosted by K104 radio personality Bay Bay and featuring celebrity barber John Mosley, will take place on Sunday, June 24, at 1:30pm on the main stage
• "America's Next Top Stylist" Competition, the signature competition at the Texas International Hair Show, is hosted by K104's nationally syndicated host DeDe McGuire and takes place on Sunday, June 24
• The Makeup Mile "Face Off" competition will take place on Sunday, June 24
For information about registration, accommodations, tickets, and the latest news about The Texas International Hair and Trade Show please visit www.texashairshows.com.
