Amanda Dobra Hope And All Things That Matter Press Announce International Book Awards Finalist Award

May 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - May 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Amanda Dobra Hope, holistic life coach, author, writer, and speaker, and All Things That Matter Press are pleased to announce that Holding Space- A Guide to Supporting Others While Remembering to Take Care of Yourself First has just received a finalist award from the International Book Awards in the New Age: Non-Fiction category for 2018.  In a statement from International Book Awards creator, Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest, it is learned that this year's contest yielded over 2,000 entries from authors and publishers around the world.  The contest brings together both mainstream and independent publishers with a distinguished panel of industry judges boasting extensive editorial, PR, marketing, and design expertise.

ABOUT HOLDING SPACE:  This book was written both to provide a solid definition of the term as well as to teach people to honor themselves for the large amount of energy that spaceholding requires.  Holding Space takes the reader on a journey through the life of a spaceholder.  Topics covered include holding space for yourself, for situations, for others, and how to hold space professionally.  The book also covers how to hold space effectively and to provide for yourself first before attempting to hold space for others.

Holding Space is published by All Things That Matter Press and is available on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Holding-Space-Supporting-Rememberi...).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Amanda Dobra Hope is an evolutionary teacher, author, speaker, holistic life coach, Drain that Pain practitioner, and freelance writer.  She is passionate about helping others uncover their true inner selves.  Her belief is that when everyone on the planet loves themselves and can express their true gifts with passion and authenticity, we will all thrive.  Find her at: www.itsasyoulikeit.com

Click to Share