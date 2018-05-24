 
May 2018





Trump's America: How The Far Right Is Radicalizing American Politics

A daylong CTRL ALT-RIGHT DELETE Conference in Washington, D.C. on June 28
 
 
https://hopenothate.com/
https://hopenothate.com/
 
WASHINGTON - May 29, 2018 - PRLog -- HOPE not hate is the UK's largest anti-racist organisation and premier anti-fascist campaign, and now they are coming to the US to help stop hate here.

On JUNE 28, 2018, from 9AM-4:30PM HOPE not hate will host a day long conference in Washington, DC to discuss how the far right is radicalizing American politics.

Whether in Charlottesville or the White House, the fringe right isn't on the fringes any longer. But who are the alt right, the American First right and the white supremacist right, how did they become so influential, and what needs to be done to fight back against them?

This conference will bring together activists, researchers, and politicians to share learnings, strategize and plan the fightback against hate in the era of Trump.

For jounalists wishing to cover the conference, please email kitty@kurthlampe.com

Background
HOPE not hate is the UK's largest anti-racist organisation and premier anti-fascist campaign. They have been instrumental in the political defeat of several far-fight political parties over in the UK, in the banning of a dangerous neo-nazi movement by the British government, and recently led the campaign to prevent UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader, Nigel Farage – a close friend of Donald Trump and prominent Fox News contributor – from being elected to the British parliament. More recently, they helped defeat a pan-European attempt by far-right activists to harass humanitarian rescue ships in the Mediterranean.

HOPE not hate also works at a community level, where they have pioneered techniques to engage divided neighborhoods, developing shared identities and using Socratic questioning and empathetic listening to bridge divides. And now they are coming to the US.

To register, click here:  https://hopenothate.com/conference-dc-june-18/

Website: https://hopenothate.com
Twitter:  https://twitter.com/hopenothate_USA
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/hopenothateus

Contact
Kitty Kurth
***@kurthlampe.com
End
Source:HOPE not Hate
Email:***@kurthlampe.com Email Verified
