The Brandon Agency Partners With American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive
Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages — accident and burn victims, heart-surgery and organ-transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. A single, lifesaving donation can potentially help up to three patients. This blood drive is a part of the agency's mission to host multiple charitable endeavors each quarter.
"The Brandon Agency is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations," said Scott Brandon, CEO of The Brandon Agency. "This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives."
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
"We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs," Brandon continued. "There's no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life."
If you are interested in giving blood at The Brandon Agency
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
About The Brandon Agency:
The Brandon Agency
