 
News By Tag
* American Red Cross
* The Brandon Agency
* Blood Drive
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Myrtle Beach
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


The Brandon Agency Partners With American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* American Red Cross
* The Brandon Agency
* Blood Drive

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Myrtle Beach - South Carolina - US

Subject:
* Events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - May 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The Brandon Agency (http://www.thebrandonagency.com/) welcomes colleagues, friends and area business leaders to donate blood on Wednesday, June 13, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The American Red Cross (http://www.redcrossblood.org/) will park its state-of-the-art Bloodmobile in the front parking lot of the agency's office at 3023 Church Street in Myrtle Beach. The donation process takes about an hour from the time you arrive until the time you leave, and the donation itself takes only about 8-10 minutes on average.

Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages — accident and burn victims, heart-surgery and organ-transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. A single, lifesaving donation can potentially help up to three patients. This blood drive is a part of the agency's mission to host multiple charitable endeavors each quarter.

"The Brandon Agency is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations," said Scott Brandon, CEO of The Brandon Agency. "This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives."

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

"We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs," Brandon continued. "There's no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life."

If you are interested in giving blood at The Brandon Agency (http://www.redcrossblood.org/give/drive/driveSearchList.j...) or your local American Red Cross donation center, please visit redcrossblood.org (http://www.redcrossblood.org/).

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org (http://www.redcross.org/) or cruzrojaamericana.org (http://www.cruzrojaamericana.org/), or visit the organization on Twitter at @RedCross (https://twitter.com/redcross).

About The Brandon Agency:

The Brandon Agency (http://www.thebrandonagency.com/) is one of only 24 certified and accredited brand strategist agencies in the United States.  As a digitally minded, fully integrated national firm, The Brandon Agency consists of smart, results-obsessed experts who consult and advise clients while delivering revolutionary business-building ideas. With offices in Charleston, S.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Breckenridge, Colo.; and Orlando, Fla., The Brandon Agency has much more to offer than a traditional ad agency. Equal parts business consultant, technologist, analyst and marketer, the agency expertly guides businesses toward growth and success. With a worldwide team of more than 100 and total billings topping $87 million in 2017, The Brandon Agency has powered successful programs and campaigns for hundreds of national brands in a variety of industries, including banking and finance, e-commerce, food service, healthcare, real estate, technology and tourism.

Editorial Contact:

Erin Heaney, eheaney@thebrandonagency.com, (843) 916-2000

Jake Freedman, jfreedman@thebrandonagency.com, (843) 916-2000

End
Source:The Brandon Agency
Email:***@thebrandonagency.com Email Verified
Tags:American Red Cross, The Brandon Agency, Blood Drive
Industry:Marketing
Location:Myrtle Beach - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brandon Advertising News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 29, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share