Remington College Partners with National Multiple Sclerosis Society for Nationwide Volunteer Effort
Partnership kicks off on World MS Day on May 30 at Remington College
World MS Day is meant to raise awareness for those affected by multiple sclerosis. Remington College will participate at its 15 campuses nationwide. The college will also put on a fundraiser, asking students, staff and instructors to donate $5 and wear orange, the color of MS awareness. There will be a door decorating contest and activities to share facts about the disease and how it affects people.
But Remington College's partnership isn't meant to be just for a day. The college will continue to support the National MS Society throughout the year. Remington College employees will participate in or volunteer at the National MS Society's annual Walk MS and Bike MS events in their local areas.
Remington College is further enhancing its commitment by paying employees for the time they spend volunteering for the Society.
As a nonprofit itself, giving back is at the heart of Remington College's mission. The organization already offers numerous community activities at each of its campuses, including blood drives, free haircuts for kids, free teeth cleanings and free makeovers for high school students headed to prom.
"Giving back is a priority at each of our campuses and through many of our programs, but we wanted to do more," said Heather McIver, Vice President Institutional Innovation. "Joining hands with the National MS Society allows us to unify Remington College students and employees across the country behind one extremely worthy cause. We're excited to see how this partnership ripples out and makes a difference."
Multiple sclerosis is a disease in which the body's immune system is directed against the central nervous system, damaging the myelin that surrounds nerve fibers. Symptoms include blurred vision, loss of balance, slurred speech, numbness, and more. There is no cure.
The National MS Society's mission is to stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever so those affected can live their best lives.
For more information about the National MS Society, visit www.nationalmssociety.org.
For more information about Remington College, visit www.remingtoncollege.edu.
About Remington College: Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL operates 15 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu (http://www.remingtoncollege.edu/)
