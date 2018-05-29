News By Tag
NextOp Veterans Receives $5,500 Donation from Amegy Bank
NextOp is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and places high-performing middle-enlisted military leaders into industry careers. Today's transitioning veterans are highly skilled, dedicated, and adaptable individuals with an unparalleled work ethic. Yet, for many veterans, the transition from military to civilian life is an arduous one. Transferring the talents they honed in the military to an industry where they have few or no connections can be a long and discouraging process. NextOp's successfully transitioned military veteran Employment Coordinators engage other veterans one-on-one to help tailor their resumes, build their professional network, connect with mentors, prepare for interviews, and ultimately transition the valuable skills they have developed in the military into a rewarding and fulfilling civilian career.
May is an important month for military individuals and their families, and it is a time to recognize and show appreciation to the Armed Forces of the US for their service and sacrifices. NextOp celebrates this month with the #MilitaryMay campaign by recruiting mentors and raising funds to support their employment programs. Amegy Bank's support of NextOp during #MilitaryMay means that more service men and women will have a successful transition into their next career. NextOp's executive director said "gifts like this make it possible for NextOp to continue to serve our veteran clients. We thank Amegy Bank for this generous donation and for their commitment to helping the local community."
About NextOp Veterans
NextOp is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that was founded in 2015 by passionate industry executives and veterans in Houston, Texas who were seeking a way to improve the transition of veterans from military life to civilian life. Their mission is to recruit, train, and place high-performing middle-enlisted military leaders into industry careers. For more information on the organization's services, please visit www.nextopvets.org
About Amegy Bank of Texas
Amegy Bank of Texas, a division of ZB, N.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Zions Bancorporation, is a leading Texas bank with $13 billion in assets and about 1,600 employees. With more than 75 locations across Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio, Amegy is dedicated to serving Texas communities, families and businesses. Founded in 1990, Amegy has a strong tradition of relationship banking, local decision making and financial expertise. Amegy specializes in banking businesses of all sizes and has the resources to provide financing, treasury management solutions, international banking, as well as other specialized services. Equally important, the bank offers individuals and families a wide range of depository, lending, and mortgage solutions. Either directly or through its affiliates, Amegy offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services*.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Lauren Sands at (281) 543-4815 or email at Lauren@nextopvets.org.
