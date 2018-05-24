 
Industry News





SYNQ Marketing Group Powered by Proforma Announces Partnership with Jennifer Cahill

 
 
Listed Under

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - May 29, 2018 - PRLog -- SYNQ Marketing Group Powered by Proforma, a local marketing and branding company, is excited to announce a new partnership with Jennifer Cahill, Director of Sales and Marketing at Cahill Packaging and Marketing Solutions. Cahill will serve as the Digital Sales and Marketing, Packaging Liaison for SYNQ Marketing Group Powered by Proforma, offering her digital sales, marketing and packaging expertise to SYNQ clients.

"Jennifer's packaging knowledge is a natural complement to our business," said John Keith, Co-Owner of SYNQ Marketing Group Powered by Proforma. "Presentation is everything. We can work with a client on the most innovative marketing campaign or create an engaging employee program, but if the marketing pieces aren't presented in a professional and creative way, it just isn't as effective. Jennifer knows how to deliver world class packaging solutions for clients at the best price and with the best service."

Cahill Packaging and Marketing Solutions provides comprehensive packaging solutions tailored to its clients' specific needs. From concept to design and implementation, Cahill Packaging and Marketing Solutions offers branded and utility packaging for local and national accounts as well as equipment sales, installations and service, on-sight inventory management and consignment programs.

"I'm excited to be partnering with SYNQ Marketing Group Powered by Proforma," said Cahill. "It is very valuable for us to work hand-in-hand with a reputable full service marketing solution provider like SYNQ. Now, it will be easier than ever for us to provide clients with comprehensive marketing solutions from start to finish."

SYNQ Marketing Group seamlessly delivers cohesive marketing campaigns from beginning to end through a broad array of printing, promotional products and related graphic products and solutions. For more information about SNYQ Marketing Group powered by Proforma, please visit www.synqmarketinggroup.com.

About Proforma
With 40 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through 700 member offices across the globe, backed by 200 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.

Contact
Tara Byrne
***@proforma.com
End
Source:SYNQ Marketing Group
Email:***@proforma.com Email Verified
