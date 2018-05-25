News By Tag
autopom! Gives Customers More Choices to Protect Their Second-Largest Investment
autopom! expands vehicle protection plan offering with EFG Companies
Owner Essentials from EFG is a protection plan for customers to protect their second-largest investment and most important piece of technology:, their car. This VSC represents one of the broadest ranges of vehicle protection plans available by providing consumers coverage options ranging from a basic limited powertrain protection plan to exclusionary coverage. Exclusionary coverage most closely mirrors the manufacturer's warranty when the car is new, with the exception of normal maintenance, trim, and wearable items.
"autopom! has offered vehicle protection plans for many years and is proud to have worked with some of the most reliable and trustworthy names in the industry," said autopom! president and CEO, Mike Jones. "We're thrilled to provide our customers with Owners Essentials as a protection option with national award-winning service from a company that's changing the way people think about their cars."
To learn more about this new protection offered by autopom!, visit http://blog.extended-
About autopom! autopom!, llc is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom!
