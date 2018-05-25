 
News By Tag
* Extended Vehicle Warranty
* Extended Car Warranty
* Extended Auto Warranty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lake Forest
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


autopom! Gives Customers More Choices to Protect Their Second-Largest Investment

autopom! expands vehicle protection plan offering with EFG Companies
 
 
autopom! partners with EFG Companies to expand vehicle protection plan offerings
autopom! partners with EFG Companies to expand vehicle protection plan offerings
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Extended Vehicle Warranty
* Extended Car Warranty
* Extended Auto Warranty

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Lake Forest - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

LAKE FOREST, Calif. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- autopom!, a leading provider of consumer protection products, recently expanded its product offering with the Owner Essentials vehicle service contract (VSC) from EFG Companies. EFG Companies is the innovator behind the award-winning Hyundai Assurance program, and an industry-leader in consumer protection products for 40 years.

Owner Essentials from EFG is a protection plan for customers to protect their second-largest investment and most important piece of technology:, their car. This VSC represents one of the broadest ranges of vehicle protection plans available by providing consumers coverage options ranging from a basic limited powertrain protection plan to exclusionary coverage. Exclusionary coverage most closely mirrors the manufacturer's warranty when the car is new, with the exception of normal maintenance, trim, and wearable items.

"autopom! has offered vehicle protection plans for many years and is proud to have worked with some of the most reliable and trustworthy names in the industry," said autopom! president and CEO, Mike Jones. "We're thrilled to provide our customers with Owners Essentials as a protection option with national award-winning service from a company that's changing the way people think about their cars."

To learn more about this new protection offered by autopom!, visit http://blog.extended-vehicle-warranty.com/blog/autopom-now-offers-even-more-choices-with-new-efg-partnership or call 1.800.724.8141.

About autopom! autopom!, llc is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency.  autopom! sells mechanical breakdown insurance in California and vehicle service contracts in most other states. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!'s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan guaranteed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://www.extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.  autopom! Insurance Services llc CA DOI Lic.# 0I13220

Contact
Mike Jones
***@autopom.com
End
Source:
Email:***@autopom.com Email Verified
Tags:Extended Vehicle Warranty, Extended Car Warranty, Extended Auto Warranty
Industry:Automotive
Location:Lake Forest - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
autopom! News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 30, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share