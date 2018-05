autopom! Gives Customers More Choices to Protect Their Second-Largest Investment

autopom! expands vehicle protection plan offering with EFG Companies

autopom! partners with EFG Companies to expand vehicle protection plan offerings

Contact

Mike Jones

***@autopom.com Mike Jones

End

-- autopom!, a leading provider of consumer protection products, recently expanded its product offering with the Owner Essentials vehicle service contract (VSC) from EFG Companies. EFG Companies is the innovator behind the award-winning Hyundai Assurance program, and an industry-leader in consumer protection products for 40 years.Owner Essentials from EFG is a protection plan for customers to protect their second-largest investment and most important piece of technology:, their car. This VSC represents one of the broadest ranges of vehicle protection plans available by providing consumers coverage options ranging from a basic limited powertrain protection plan to exclusionary coverage. Exclusionary coverage most closely mirrors the manufacturer's warranty when the car is new, with the exception of normal maintenance, trim, and wearable items."autopom! has offered vehicle protection plans for many years and is proud to have worked with some of the most reliable and trustworthy names in the industry," said autopom! president and CEO, Mike Jones. "We're thrilled to provide our customers with Owners Essentials as a protection option with national award-winning service from a company that's changing the way people think about their cars."To learn more about this new protection offered by autopom!, visit http://blog.extended- vehicle-warranty.com/ blog/autopom- now-offers-even- more-choices- with-new-efg- partnership or call 1.800.724.8141.About autopom! autopom!, llc is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom!sells mechanical breakdown insurance in California and vehicle service contracts in most other states. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!'s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan guaranteed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://www.extended- vehicle-warranty.com/ . autopom!Insurance Services llc CA DOI Lic.# 0I13220