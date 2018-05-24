Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Lord Breakspeare Callaghan LLC as a New Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Lord Breakspeare Callaghan LLC as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Lord Breakspeare Callaghan LLC will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.For more than 25 years Lord Breakspeare Callaghan LLC has been providing accounting, management and tax solutions for small and medium sized businesses and individuals. Due to our commitment, we enjoy a reputation for providing high quality personalized professional service in a timely and cost-effective manner.Based in Miami, Florida, an international gateway, we offer a wide range of accounting services to clients of more than two dozen countries. Our client base is very diverse and includes professionals, manufacturing, and service companies as well as clients who have extensive international exposure.Because we know what is like to be a growing business, we are able to provide your enterprise with essential accounting services and reports that will help you make business decisions, oftentimes at a cost that is lower than paying a full-time accountant. We are here for you.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.doralchamberofcommerce.org