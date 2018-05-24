 
News By Tag
* Small Business
* Entrepreneur
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Actress, Philanthropist, & Businesswoman Vivica A. Fox Joins the Sistahs in Business Expo Tour

 
 
Keynote Speaker, Vivica A. Fox
Keynote Speaker, Vivica A. Fox
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Small Business
Entrepreneur

Industry:
Business

Location:
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Events

PHILADELPHIA - May 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Sistahs in Business Expo ("SIB Expo") is excited to announce a partnership with Vivica A. Fox as the Keynote Speaker for the 2nd and 3rd stops of the 2018 tour for the Sistahs in Business Expo in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, July 14th at Temple University's Howard Gittis Student Center from 10 AM-5 PM; and in Columbia, SC on Saturday, August 11th at the Medallion Conference Center.  After a successful launch in Newark with over 700 attendees, Keynote Speakers MC Lyte & Dr. Lynn Richardson, an appearance by Mayor Ras J. Baraka, over 70 vendors, a SuperPower Panel and more, the SIB Expo team is looking forward to land continuing it's tour on the east cost in the great cities of Philly and Columbia. SIB Expo has also partnered with Radio-Oneas their official radio partner for Philly and Kiss 103.1 for Columbia. Tickets for the SIB Expo in both cities are on sale and can be purchased via www.sistahsinbusinessexpo.com.

"We couldn't be more honored to have legendary Actress, Philanthropist, and Businesswoman Vivica A. Fox as the Keynote Speaker for our expos in Philadelphia, PA and Columbia, SC.  Her career exemplifies the epitome of sisterhood and success and she has blazed the trail for so many other women of color. We are also very excited to have her conduct a book-signing at each event and are confident that our audience will appreciate the gems she shares both in her speaking and her writing.  We are confident that she will bring great energy and expertise to our audience and look forward to having her share with us," says Aisha Taylor Issah, Founder & CEO of the Sistahs in Business Expo.

When asked about her excitement on the partnership with Sistahs in Business Expo, Vivica A Fox  states "As an entrepreneur, businesswoman and feminist, I am honored to participate in the Sistahs in Business Expo.  I have long made it my mission to inspire and uplift women and those in the African American community, and The Sistahs in Business Expo events come at a pivotal time in our culture when it is necessary to hear, encourage and support the aspirations and power of the African American female voice."

For more information on the SIB Expo, please visit www.sistahsinbusinessexpo.com. On social media, please follow on Twitter and Instagram @SIBExpo and Facebook @SistahsinBusinessExpo. If you're a media outlet interested in covering the Expo or interviewing the Founder, Aisha Taylor Issah, please email candice@candicenicolepr.com.

About Vivica A. Fox

Glamorous, vivacious and undeniably beautiful, Vivica A. Fox has positioned herself as a Hollywood screen gem and has triumphantly built an international brand that stands on the strength that women can do anything. With an extensive body of work that encompasses unforgettable television, stage and film credits, Vivica A. Fox is an inspiration as a Hollywood actress, generous philanthropist and accomplished businesswoman.

About Sistahs In Business Expo

The Sistahs in Business Expo's mission is to create the country's premiere small business expo celebrating entrepreneurial women of color while providing a memorable experience for urban entrepreneurs and those who support them.

Media Contact
Candice Nicole
candice@candicenicolepr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@candicenicolepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Small Business, Entrepreneur
Industry:Business
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Candice Nicole PR PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 29, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share