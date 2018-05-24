News By Tag
Actress, Philanthropist, & Businesswoman Vivica A. Fox Joins the Sistahs in Business Expo Tour
"We couldn't be more honored to have legendary Actress, Philanthropist, and Businesswoman Vivica A. Fox as the Keynote Speaker for our expos in Philadelphia, PA and Columbia, SC. Her career exemplifies the epitome of sisterhood and success and she has blazed the trail for so many other women of color. We are also very excited to have her conduct a book-signing at each event and are confident that our audience will appreciate the gems she shares both in her speaking and her writing. We are confident that she will bring great energy and expertise to our audience and look forward to having her share with us," says Aisha Taylor Issah, Founder & CEO of the Sistahs in Business Expo.
When asked about her excitement on the partnership with Sistahs in Business Expo, Vivica A Fox states "As an entrepreneur, businesswoman and feminist, I am honored to participate in the Sistahs in Business Expo. I have long made it my mission to inspire and uplift women and those in the African American community, and The Sistahs in Business Expo events come at a pivotal time in our culture when it is necessary to hear, encourage and support the aspirations and power of the African American female voice."
For more information on the SIB Expo, please visit www.sistahsinbusinessexpo.com. On social media, please follow on Twitter and Instagram @SIBExpo and Facebook @SistahsinBusinessExpo. If you're a media outlet interested in covering the Expo or interviewing the Founder, Aisha Taylor Issah, please email candice@candicenicolepr.com.
About Vivica A. Fox
Glamorous, vivacious and undeniably beautiful, Vivica A. Fox has positioned herself as a Hollywood screen gem and has triumphantly built an international brand that stands on the strength that women can do anything. With an extensive body of work that encompasses unforgettable television, stage and film credits, Vivica A. Fox is an inspiration as a Hollywood actress, generous philanthropist and accomplished businesswoman.
About Sistahs In Business Expo
The Sistahs in Business Expo's mission is to create the country's premiere small business expo celebrating entrepreneurial women of color while providing a memorable experience for urban entrepreneurs and those who support them.
Media Contact
Candice Nicole
candice@candicenicolepr.com
