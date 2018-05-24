Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Latin Media Corp. as a New Gold Member

Jose Escalante

President of Latin Media Corp.

jescalante@latinmediacorp.net

305-715-0393 Jose EscalantePresident of Latin Media Corp.305-715-0393

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Latin Media Corp as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Latin Media Corp will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Latin Media Corp is an international company that acquires, produces and distributes high quality content to broadcasters and other clients around the world through an ever expanding international business network. We are primarily focusing in distribution of syndicated materials for worldwide distribution and also offering successful formats in the scripted and reality arena.Latin Media Corp's successful catalogue includes programs from America TV from Peru, and from various independent producers from Malaysia, Puerto Rico, Peru, Costa Rica, and Venezuela.Latin Media Corp with headquarters in Miami, FL USA oversees the distribution in Latin America and Western Europe. And with are our offices in Kuala Lumpur with partner World Rights Corporation who oversees distribution in Asia and Africa.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.doralchamberofcommerce.org