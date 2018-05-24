News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Michigan Trails Celebrates Renaming of Lakelands Trails State Park to Honor Mike Levine
"Mike Levine is an inventor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, Pinckney resident, and above all a tireless supporter of the Great Lake-to-Lake Trails Route #1 and Michigan trails movement in general," said Bob Wilson, Executive Director of the Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance. "He has pledged his time, his passion and millions of dollars to expand and improve trails throughout the state."
"While so many have focused on his philanthropic efforts and they are significant, I want to focus my thanks today for his role as a citizen steward who deeply believes in the vital role that trails play in making Michigan a better place to live, work and play," continued Wilson. "To me, Mike's real strength lies in this belief and the passion that he brings to trail building. If we had more people like Mike who could share their time and passion for making policy changes in Lansing, this state would be a far better place."
Michigan Trails announced the creation of a new annual award that will commemorate the spirit of trail commitment that Mike has shown us all - The Michigan Trails Mike Levine Annual Trail Volunteer of the Year Award. Every year during trails week in September, Michigan Trails will recognize one individual in this state who has displayed the kind of passion and personal commitment to advancing trails in Michigan that Mike has shown us all.
Wilson hopes others are inspired by Mike Levine's contribution to Michigan's trails and become more engaged citizen stewards. "This state is a far better place when we can enable and support the kind of citizen stewardship and citizen responsibility that Mike has demonstrated,"
The Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance is the statewide voice for non-motorized trail users, helping people build, connect and promote trails for a healthier and more prosperous Michigan. For more information, visit us at www.michigantrails.org or find us on Facebook.
Contact
Bob Wilson, Executive Director, MTGA
***@michigantrails.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse