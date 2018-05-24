 
News By Tag
* Trails
* Pinckney
* State Park
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pinckney
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Michigan Trails Celebrates Renaming of Lakelands Trails State Park to Honor Mike Levine

 
 
Mike Levine2
Mike Levine2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Trails
* Pinckney
* State Park

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Pinckney - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Awards

PINCKNEY, Mich. - May 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Old Town, Lansing, MI — The Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance is proud to support the recognition of philanthropist and trails advocate Mike Levine for his work on Lakelands Trail State Park as the Natural Resources Commission recently honored him by renaming the trail park the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail State Park.  Key state and local officials will gather at the Pinckney Depot to celebrate Mike and his passion for trail building at a ceremony this morning.

"Mike Levine is an inventor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, Pinckney resident, and above all a tireless supporter of the Great Lake-to-Lake Trails Route #1 and Michigan trails movement in general," said Bob Wilson, Executive Director of the Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance. "He has pledged his time, his passion and millions of dollars to expand and improve trails throughout the state."

"While so many have focused on his philanthropic efforts and they are significant, I want to focus my thanks today for his role as a citizen steward who deeply believes in the vital role that trails play in making Michigan a better place to live, work and play," continued Wilson.  "To me, Mike's real strength lies in this belief and the passion that he brings to trail building. If we had more people like Mike who could share their time and passion for making policy changes in Lansing, this state would be a far better place."

Michigan Trails announced the creation of a new annual award that will commemorate the spirit of trail commitment that Mike has shown us all - The Michigan Trails Mike Levine Annual Trail Volunteer of the Year Award.  Every year during trails week in September, Michigan Trails will recognize one individual in this state who has displayed the kind of passion and personal commitment to advancing trails in Michigan that Mike has shown us all.

Wilson hopes others are inspired by Mike Levine's contribution to Michigan's trails and become more engaged citizen stewards. "This state is a far better place when we can enable and support the kind of citizen stewardship and citizen responsibility that Mike has demonstrated," explained Wilson.

The Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance is the statewide voice for non-motorized trail users, helping people build, connect and promote trails for a healthier and more prosperous Michigan. For more information, visit us at www.michigantrails.org or find us on Facebook.

Contact
Bob Wilson, Executive Director, MTGA
***@michigantrails.org
End
Source:
Email:***@michigantrails.org Email Verified
Tags:Trails, Pinckney, State Park
Industry:Tourism
Location:Pinckney - Michigan - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Michigan Trails & Greenways Alliance News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 29, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share