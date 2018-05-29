News By Tag
The GroovaLottos Bring The Phunk Party to Provincetown @ Focsicles
The Phunk Hits 2018 summer concert tour is in full swing and the next stop is Focsicles in Provincetown, this coming Saturday.
The Phunk Hits 2018 kicked off with a blast in Worcester as The GroovaLottos rocked the house at Beatnik's on Memorial Day weekend. Never having played Worcester before, this city will become one of the regular places to see The GroovaLottos in the coming months as they maintain a grassroots approach to their growing reputation and fan-base.
6/2 – Focsicle @ Gov Bradford – Provincetown, MA
6/16 – Dedham Square Coffeehouse – Dedham, MA
6/29- Harvest Wne Gallery - Dennis, MA
6/30 – Lopes Square – Provincetown, MA
7/6 – Bridgewater Square – Bridgewater, MA
7/18 – Boston Commons – Boston, MA
7/21 – Focsicle @ Gov Bradford – Provincetown, MA
7/26 – Union Square Park – New York, NY
7/27 – West Harlem Piers Park – New York, NY
8/11 – Plymouth Water Front – Plymouth, MA
8/12 – Herring Cove – Provincetown, MA
8/15 – Harwich Main St – Harwichport, MA
8/21 – Mashpee Park – Mashpee, MA
8/25 – Boston Jazz Fest – South Boston, MA
9/1 – SOBs – New York, NY
9/22 – Gilda's Stone Rooster – Marion, MA
For more information, visit:
http://thegroovalottos.com/
Media Contact
Song Keepers, LTD
***@daphunkeeprofessor.com
15085666269
End
Page Updated Last on: May 29, 2018