The GroovaLottos Bring The Phunk Party to Provincetown @ Focsicles

The Phunk Hits 2018 summer concert tour is in full swing and the next stop is Focsicles in Provincetown, this coming Saturday.

The GroovaLottos @ Focsicles in Provincetown on June 2

Media Contact

Song Keepers, LTD

***@daphunkeeprofessor.com

15085666269 Song Keepers, LTD15085666269

End

-- The next stop on the party train is on Saturday, June 2 at Focsicles at the Governor Bradford, 312 Commercial Street, Provincetown. Doors open at 7:30pm for an 8PM show. $10 cover at the door. Focsicles is a new, family friendly, live music venue in Ptown and this will be the first of two stops that The GroovaLottos will be making at this venue as a part of The Phunk Hits summer concert tour.The Phunk Hits 2018 kicked off with a blast in Worcester as The GroovaLottos rocked the house at Beatnik's on Memorial Day weekend. Never having played Worcester before, this city will become one of the regular places to see The GroovaLottos in the coming months as they maintain a grassroots approach to their growing reputation and fan-base.6/2 – Focsicle @ Gov Bradford – Provincetown, MA6/16 – Dedham Square Coffeehouse – Dedham, MA6/29- Harvest Wne Gallery - Dennis, MA6/30 – Lopes Square – Provincetown, MA7/6 – Bridgewater Square – Bridgewater, MA7/18 – Boston Commons – Boston, MA7/21 – Focsicle @ Gov Bradford – Provincetown, MA7/26 – Union Square Park – New York, NY7/27 – West Harlem Piers Park – New York, NY8/11 – Plymouth Water Front – Plymouth, MA8/12 – Herring Cove – Provincetown, MA8/15 – Harwich Main St – Harwichport, MA8/21 – Mashpee Park – Mashpee, MA8/25 – Boston Jazz Fest – South Boston, MA9/1 – SOBs – New York, NY9/22 – Gilda's Stone Rooster – Marion, MAFor more information, visit: