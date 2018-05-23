News By Tag
The First Brass City Jazz Fest 2018 - Free
Chris "Big Dog" Davis, Maysa, Alex Bugnon, Art Sherrod, Jr. Steve Clarke Trio, Dana Lauren, Sez Zion Jazz Band, and Marty Q Free Jazz Event
The Brass City Jazz Fest is a free family event from the afternoon until the evening. Bring your chairs, blankets and prepare for the weather (no coolers or tents allowed). There will be diverse food trucks, vendors and beverages. Brass City Jazz Fest t-shirts and artists autograph section will be available at the park. Light and sound provided by Sound Idea. The park will open at 2:00 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Volunteers are welcomed. Visit the brasscityjazzfest.com for the latest information.
Chris "Big Dog" Davis, is a Waterbury native and two-time Grammy nominated writer and producer, who has earned 15 Billboard top #1 smooth jazz hits since 2008. Chris received a Grammy nomination in 2014 for his work with singer/songwriter "Maysa" on her "Blue Velvet Soul" CD. Chris and co-producer Gerald Albright received a Grammy nomination in 2015 for their CD "Slam Dunk" in the category of "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album." Big Dog is a highly pursued producer by Billboard artists such as Najee, David Koz, Marion Meadows, Rick Braun, Nick Colionne and Kim Waters. Chris has also performed as a solo artist at the Berks Jazz Fest and Philly South Kitchen and Jazz Parlor. Chris is also the music director for the Brass City Jazz Fest.
Grammy-nominated Soul/Jazz vocalist Maysa has a unique, instantly identifiable vocal sound encompassing both Jazz and R&B. Maysa was the lead singer of the acclaimed British Jazz/Funk/R&B band Incognito for four-and-a-half years. She has appeared on over nine Incognito recordings and continues to appear as featured vocalist with them from time to time. Maysa's latest album, LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD, is a hand-picked collection of Maysa's favorite songs, performed with her own unique soulful twist, solidifying her as the greatest Soul-Jazz singer of her generation-the latest in a distinguished line of singers that stretches back through Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, Will Downing, Angela Bofill, Marlena Shaw and more recently, Ledisi and Chrisette Michele.
Jazz Pianist Alex Bugnon has been a prolific, energetic force on the contemporary music scene for almost three decades. A renowned musician, composer and bandleader, Alex has toured with almost every R&B artist, such as Melba Moore, Freddie Jackson, Patti Austin, James Ingram and Glenn Jones to name a few. But it would be his encounter with saxophonist Najee that turned the tide for Alex to launch his first jazz album which was nominated for best jazz album at the Soul Train Awards, and earning him Black Radio Exclusive's, Best New Artist Award. Alex continues to tour internationally as a solo jazz pianist.
Jazz Saxophonist Art Sherrod love of music in music varies greatly, but the influence of growing up in Texas created an appreciation for everything from Country & Western to Rock N' Roll, Rap, Hip-Hop to Gospel and of course Jazz! Art has collaborated with a laundry list of industry superstars like Will Downing, Chuck Loeb, Gerald Albright, Frank McComb, Tracy Hamlin, Marcus Johnson, U-Nam, Alex Al.
Steve Clarke Trio is a is a 3 piece Funky-Jazz-Jam Band with Steve Clarke (Bass), Pat Marafiote (Keys), and Chris Stanley (Drums). The Steve Clarke Trio has been considered a new up and coming "Smooth Funky Jazz Fusion Power Trio" but, these guys have been around, involved with music for decades and internationally known for their sold out shows in Europe and recorded over 8 CDs.
Jazz vocalist Dana Lauren was chosen as a semi-finalist in the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocal Competition is just one of Dana's highlights of her career. Dana's latest CD, IT'S YOU OR NO ONE, has received rave reviews from some of the top jazz publications in the country.
Sez Zion Jazz Band was formed in 2001 out of Bridgeport, Connecticut. The band consists of a quartet of great musicians who have their own unique style of play that has become a great asset to the band. All compositions are original materials written by Sez Zion band members and then smoothed over by music director C. Lamont Williams. Their expertise has catapulted the band to create a very sought-after sound to being very well known on the East Coast.
Marty Q is an International Recording Artist selling music to more than 1 Million people worldwide. Marty is a Pop/Rock and Jazz Singer/Songwriter, Saxophonist and Guitarist and has just released his new single, "Going Home" (featuring Chris "Big Dog" Davis).
Visit http://www.brasscityjazzfest.com for more information, sponsorship opportunities and volunteer signup.
