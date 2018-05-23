KRAVIS CENTER: Tix on Sale Now for All Four MNM Theatre Company Musicals in 2018

KRAVIS CENTER

-- MNM Theatre Company Announces Tickets are On Sale Now for All Four Productions in 2018at the Kravis Center's Rinker PlayhouseAVENUE QI LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGEMY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank SinatraGREASE(West Palm Beach, FL – May 25, 2018) Marcie Gorman, Executive Producer & Artistic Director for MNM Theatre Company, today announced that tickets are now on sale for all four major productions in 2018 that will run at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse. The upcoming shows and performance dates are:AVENUE QMay 25 to June 10This triple-crown Tony Award winner (Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book) is a laugh-out-loud adult musical with both live actors and puppets. Directed by Bruce Linser with music direction by Paul Reekie, the show will feature Nayomi Braaf, J.R. Coley, Robert Fritz, Paul Louis, Jayne Ng, Rick Peña, Nicole Piro, Courtney Poston, Michael Scott Ross, Kate Ryan, and Wesley Slade.I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGEJuly 27 to August 12The second-longest running Off Broadway musical about "everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit." Directed by Dom Ruggiero with music direction by Caryl Fantel, the show will feature Clay Cartland, Anna Lise Jensen, Heather Kopp, and Michael Scott Ross.MY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank SinatraSeptember 28 to October 14This delightful musical revue features 56 songs recorded by "Ol' Blue Eyes," including All of Me, All the Way, Chicago, Fly Me to the Moon, High Hopes, It Was a Very Good Year, Love and Marriage, That's Life, the title song and more. Directed by Dom Ruggiero with music direction by Caryl Fantel, the show will feature Clay Cartland, Laura Pylor, Hannah Richter, and Mark Sanders.GREASENovember 16 to December 2The most popular movie musical in history is set in Rydell High School in 1959 and features such pop hits as Summer Loving, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Greased Lightnin', You're the One That I Want, and Beauty School Dropout. GREASE will be co-presented with the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Directed by Bruce Linser with music direction by Paul Reekie, the show's cast will be announced this summer.How to Purchase Tickets:Tickets for all four shows from MNM Theatre Company are now available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; by phone at 561.832.7469;or at the Kravis Center Box Office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.About MNM Theatre Company:Now a not-for-profit 501(c)(3), donations can be sent to: MNM Theatre Company, 318 S. Lake Drive, Lantana, FL 33462. For more information, please visit www.MNMTheatre.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net