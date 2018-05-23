 
News By Tag
* Kravis-center
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


KRAVIS CENTER: Tix on Sale Now for All Four MNM Theatre Company Musicals in 2018

 
 
KRAVIS CENTER
KRAVIS CENTER
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Kravis-center

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* West Palm Beach - Florida - US

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 28, 2018 - PRLog -- MNM Theatre Company Announces Tickets are On Sale Now for All Four Productions in 2018

at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse

   AVENUE Q
   I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
   MY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra
   GREASE

(West Palm Beach, FL – May 25, 2018)  Marcie Gorman, Executive Producer & Artistic Director for MNM Theatre Company, today announced that tickets are now on sale for all four major productions in 2018 that will run at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse. The upcoming shows and performance dates are:

AVENUE Q

May 25 to June 10

This triple-crown Tony Award winner (Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book) is a laugh-out-loud adult musical with both live actors and puppets. Directed by Bruce Linser with music direction by Paul Reekie, the show will feature Nayomi Braaf, J.R. Coley, Robert Fritz, Paul Louis, Jayne Ng, Rick Peña, Nicole Piro, Courtney Poston, Michael Scott Ross, Kate Ryan, and Wesley Slade.

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

July 27 to August 12

The second-longest running Off Broadway musical about "everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit." Directed by Dom Ruggiero with music direction by Caryl Fantel, the show will feature Clay Cartland, Anna Lise Jensen, Heather Kopp, and Michael Scott Ross.

MY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

September 28 to October 14

This delightful musical revue features 56 songs recorded by "Ol' Blue Eyes," including All of Me, All the Way, Chicago, Fly Me to the Moon, High Hopes, It Was a Very Good Year, Love and Marriage, That's Life, the title song and more. Directed by Dom Ruggiero with music direction by Caryl Fantel, the show will feature Clay Cartland, Laura Pylor, Hannah Richter, and Mark Sanders.

GREASE

November 16 to December 2

The most popular movie musical in history is set in Rydell High School in 1959 and features such pop hits as Summer Loving, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Greased Lightnin', You're the One That I Want, and Beauty School Dropout. GREASE will be co-presented with the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Directed by Bruce Linser with music direction by Paul Reekie, the show's cast will be announced this summer.

How to Purchase Tickets:

Tickets for all four shows from MNM Theatre Company are now available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; by phone at 561.832.7469; or at the Kravis Center Box Office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

About MNM Theatre Company:

Now a not-for-profit 501(c)(3), donations can be sent to: MNM Theatre Company, 318 S. Lake Drive, Lantana, FL 33462. For more information, please visit www.MNMTheatre.org

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
End
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Kravis-center
Industry:Event
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR By Schweikhart News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share