KRAVIS CENTER to Present Anti-Bullying Musical 'it gets better' on June 16

-- Kravis Center for the Performing Artsto Present Anti-Bullying Musicalit gets betterSaturday, June 16 at 7:30 pmProduction Includes Project Residency in Collaboration with Compass Community Center, Stonewall National Museum & Archives, and KOP Mentoring Network – June 12-16(West Palm Beach, FL – May 24, 2018) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced that it is presenting it gets better, which uses the universal foundation of music to educate and enlighten people about the struggles of LGBTQ youth, on Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 pm. This will be the Kravis Center's final PEAK series performance of the season.The it gets better project began in 2010 after writer Dan Savage and his husband, Terry Miller, created a YouTube video in which worldwide supporters assured LGBTQ youth who felt bullied that "it gets better." The grassroots campaign has evolved into a week-long residency in which local students work with it gets better representatives, including members of the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, on anti-bullying, self-image, tolerance and acceptance.The cast of it gets bet­ter trav­els to com­mu­ni­ties nation­wide and pro­duces a week of edu­ca­tional work­shops cul­mi­nat­ing in a mov­ing musi­cal the­ater per­for­mance. Through laughter and tears, the stage show brings to life real-life sto­ries from les­bian, gay, trans­gen­der, gen­derqueer and straight allies from across Amer­ica and infuses them with dynamic musi­cal numbers.June 16 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)it gets better(PEAK)In addition to its ongoing live performance by the it gets better cast of professional artists, the dynamic musical includes recorded student material — poems, songs, skits and more — from the collaborative events at Compass Community Center. The performance combines live actors and dynamic, multimedia presentations into one ultimate expression of hope and action. In addition, there will be a "talk-back session" immediately following the performance.(Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.)Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. PlayhouseTickets $32This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from theMLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie DavisPrior to the Saturday night performance at the Kravis Center, it gets better is collaborating with Compass Community Center, Stonewall National Museum & Archives, and KOP Mentoring Network to present a five-day Project Residency (June 12-16).June 12 (Tuesday)+ from 6 to 7 pmJourney at Stonewall National Museum & Archives, 2157 Wilton Dr. in Wilton ManorsAn open forum of inquiry and dialogue as cast members share personal stories and reflections about it gets better.+ from 6 to 9 pmKaraoke Night at The Book Cellar, 801 Lake Avenue in Lake WorthA fun evening of full of musical expression in a judgment-free space.June 13 (Wednesday)+ from 10 to 11:30 amit gets better Workshop with KOP Mentoring NetworkMembers of the cast will work with a small group of KOP Mentoring Network kids to create a video PSA. (Note: Not open to the public)+ from 2:30 to 3:30 pmTo learn more about the it gets better Project Residency, please visitHow to Get Tickets to see it gets better at the Kravis Center:Tickets are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. For group sales, please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561.832.7469 or visit the official website at kravis.org.About Compass Community Center:Compass Community Center is Palm Beach County's only LGBTQ Community Center and works to diminish stereotypes by challenging long-standing misconceptions about the character of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. For more information, please visit compassglcc. com.About Stonewall National Museum & Archives:Celebrating more then 40 years, Stonewall National Museum & Archives (SNMA) promotes understanding through preserving and sharing the proud culture of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and their significant role in society.SNMA presents an ongoing schedule of exhibitions, including author readings and movie screenings on LGBT topics, writer's and book discussion groups, and other special events. 