 
News By Tag
* RCI Gold Crown
* TravelSmart VIP
* Vacation Club
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cancun
  Quintana Roo
  Mexico
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

TravelSmart VIP Receives Coveted RCI Gold Crown Awards

A total of six RCI Gold Crowns were awarded across the Memories Resorts and Royalton Luxury Resorts brands located throughout the Caribbean in Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
 
 
RCI Gold Crown 2018 - TravelSmart VIP
RCI Gold Crown 2018 - TravelSmart VIP
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
RCI Gold Crown
TravelSmart VIP
Vacation Club

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Cancun - Quintana Roo - Mexico

Subject:
Awards

CANCUN, Mexico - May 28, 2018 - PRLog -- TravelSmart VIP, Sunwing Travel Group's exclusive vacation membership, has been awarded the coveted RCI Gold Crown Resort awards by RCI, the worldwide leader in vacation exchange, for several of their luxurious all-inclusive resorts; being the first time this company gathers so many RCI distinctions in one single year.

The RCI Gold Crown resort recognition program honors affiliated properties that consistently offer superior vacation experiences with only a limited number of properties meeting the requirements for recognition. To receive an RCI Gold Crown Resort award, established standards have to be met based on exit survey scores from Members.

The categories of the survey include sections on hotel facilities, the quality of hospitality and attention as well as employee service and professionalism, amongst others.

The TravelSmart Club Resorts honored by this prestigious resort recognition program include the Royalton Riviera Cancun in Mexico, Memories Splash Punta Cana, Royalton Punta Cana and CHIC Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic as well as the Royalton White Sands Montego Bay and Royalton Negril in Jamaica.

This is the fourth consecutive RCI Gold Crown awarded to Royalton Riviera Cancun and CHIC Punta Cana, and the third for Royalton White Sands Montego Bay.

"It is an honor for our resorts to be consistently recognized by RCI. These awards demonstrate our continuous commitment to providing our members with the highest levels of accommodation and service." said the Marketing Director of TravelSmart VIP

About TravelSmart VIP: TravelSmart offers a vacation loyalty membership program for avid travelers that is filled with VIP perks at exclusive resorts. Uniquely positioned as the only one of its kind that is part of a major vertically-integrated travel provider, TravelSmart members receive unique access to exclusive airfares and other travel benefits. For more information, please visit www.TravelSmartVIP.com.

About RCI: RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange with over 4,300 affiliated resorts in nearly 110 countries. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points® program, the industry's first global points-based exchange system, RCI provides flexible vacation options to its 3.8 million RCI subscribing members each year

Contact
Rebecca Tunstall
TravelSmart VIP
***@travelsmartvip.com
End
Source:
Email:***@travelsmartvip.com Email Verified
Tags:RCI Gold Crown, TravelSmart VIP, Vacation Club
Industry:Travel
Location:Cancun - Quintana Roo - Mexico
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TravelSmart VIP PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share