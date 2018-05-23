News By Tag
Modern Treatise Covers Science
Modern Treatise expands its coverage by adding science into the mix.
Nurturing the mind as well as the body, Modern Treatise seeks to look at health-related scientific developments that contribute to mankind's physical and mental well-being. Modern Treatise is interested in medical science and related fields that study the human body and disease or research on genetic engineering to eradicate hereditary disorders or mutations.
Environmental preservation and sustainability will also be addressed in Modern Treatise's scientific coverage. Content covering projects dedicated towards social explorations on plant and wildlife culture, and restoration of the environment will be a major focus of Modern Treatise's science reporting.
Modern Treatise readers maintain a "future is now" mentality. In keeping with this mentality, Modern Treatise will look at technological advancements in areas such as AI, robotics, major breakthroughs in technology that impact our society and how they impact our society and future.
