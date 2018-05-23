 
Industry News





Modern Treatise Covers Science

Modern Treatise expands its coverage by adding science into the mix.
 
 
NEW YORK - May 28, 2018 - PRLog -- As a digital media platform focused on the latest political, social, economic, and technological developments, Modern Treatise readers expect instant and efficient coverage on topics ranging from culture, current affairs, business, and technology. In response to the interests and needs of its target demographic, Modern Treatise is expanding its coverage to address the advancements in scientific research pertaining to social exploration, the environment, and technology. Modern Treatise's scientific content will concentrate on developments as they relate to the world and society in which its readers live.

Nurturing the mind as well as the body, Modern Treatise seeks to look at health-related scientific developments that contribute to mankind's physical and mental well-being.  Modern Treatise is interested in medical science and related fields that study the human body and disease or research on genetic engineering to eradicate hereditary disorders or mutations.

Environmental preservation and sustainability will also be addressed in Modern Treatise's scientific coverage. Content covering projects dedicated towards social explorations on plant and wildlife culture, and restoration of the environment will be a major focus of Modern Treatise's science reporting.

Modern Treatise readers maintain a "future is now" mentality. In keeping with this mentality, Modern Treatise will look at technological advancements in areas such as AI, robotics, major breakthroughs in technology that impact our society and how they impact our society and future.

To view Modern Treatise's new media kit (https://static1.squarespace.com/static/572248a14c2f851d6d...), simply click the link embedded in this article or visit Modern Treatise's brand page (http://www.anpublishing.com/moderntreatise), which can be reached directly from A.N.'s website (http://www.anpublishing.com/). Modern Treatise is always willing to work with existing and prospective clients who align with Modern Treatise's identity as an outlet for the upwardly mobile millennial. For inquiries, contact the Public Relations Representative via A.N.'s contact form on the Modern Treatise brand page.
Science, Research, Technology
Science
New York City - New York - United States
Features
