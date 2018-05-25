News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Joseph Kesslak Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Realtor Joseph Kesslak Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Siesta Key, Florida, Office
Joseph Kesslak has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Realtor in the Siesta Key office. He specializes in residential and investment properties.
An active real estate investor for 35 years, Kesslak has been involved in buying, remodeling and managing both residential and commercial real estate.
His background in financial consulting helps guide buyers and sellers in making real estate decisions for personal or investment purposes. A Chartered Financial Consultant and Chartered Life Underwriter, he owns his own insurance consulting company, Kesslak Financial Group Inc., in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He also owns a local real estate company, Casey Key LLC. He brings exceptional negotiating skills and a strong customer focus.
The Pennsylvania native received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from St. Francis University in Loretto, and his financial consulting credentials from the American College of Financial Services in Bryn Mawr, both in Pennsylvania. He enjoys outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, golfing, trapshooting and skeet shooting.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #16 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. The company also placed among the REAL Trends Top 500 list and RISMedia's Top 500 Power Brokers. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, maintaining offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Kesslak can be reached at (941) 321-8585.
Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse