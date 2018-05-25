 
News By Tag
* RE/MAX Alliance Group
* Joe Kesslak
* Siesta Key Florida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Joseph Kesslak Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Realtor Joseph Kesslak Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Siesta Key, Florida, Office
 
 
Joe Kesslak
Joe Kesslak
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* RE/MAX Alliance Group
* Joe Kesslak
* Siesta Key Florida

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Sarasota - Florida - US

SARASOTA, Fla. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- J
Joseph Kesslak has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Realtor in the Siesta Key office. He specializes in residential and investment properties.

         An active real estate investor for 35 years, Kesslak has been involved in buying, remodeling and managing both residential and commercial real estate.

         His background in financial consulting helps guide buyers and sellers in making real estate decisions for personal or investment purposes. A Chartered Financial Consultant and Chartered Life Underwriter, he owns his own insurance consulting company, Kesslak Financial Group Inc., in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He also owns a local real estate company, Casey Key LLC. He brings exceptional negotiating skills and a strong customer focus.

         The Pennsylvania native received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from St. Francis University in Loretto, and his financial consulting credentials from the American College of Financial Services in Bryn Mawr, both in Pennsylvania. He enjoys outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, golfing, trapshooting and skeet shooting.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #16 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. The company also placed among the REAL Trends Top 500 list and RISMedia's Top 500 Power Brokers. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, maintaining offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

         Kesslak can be reached at (941) 321-8585.

Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas & Brannan Communications News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 30, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share