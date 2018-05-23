 
News By Tag
* Book Thriller
* Book Horror
* Literary Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Honolulu
  Hawaii
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

Author Lynne McKelvey's "A Real Daughter" a Finalist in 2018 Eric Hoffer Book Awards

Savant Books and Publications is pleased to announce Savant author Lynne McKelvey's novel, "A Real Daughter," has been selected as a Finalist in the 2018 Eric Hoffer Book Awards.
 
 
Lynne McKelvey's A REAL DAUGHTER
Lynne McKelvey's A REAL DAUGHTER
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Book Thriller
Book Horror
Literary Award

Industry:
Books

Location:
Honolulu - Hawaii - US

Subject:
Awards

HONOLULU - May 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Savant Books and Publications is pleased to recognize Author Lynne McKelvey for her novel, "A Real Daughter," recently selected as a Finalist in the 2018 Eric Hoffer Book Awards.

Eric Hoffer Awards honor the memory of the great American philosopher Eric Hoffer, highlighting salient writing, as well as the independent spirit of small publishers. Since its inception, "the Hoffer" has become one of the largest international book awards for small academic and independent presses. This distinction is given to less than 10% of the nominees for the award.

A REAL DAUGHTER (Savant 2017)
by Lynne McKelvey
316 pp. - 5.25" x 8" Softcover Pocket Book
ISBN/EAN 9780--9972472-5-1
Suggested Retail Price (SRP) $16.95

"A Real Daughter" is a work of fiction described as a "frightening take on step-parenting." Kirkus Reviews called it "a morbidly eerie and artfully crafted psychological thriller."  Cristina Garcia, National Book Award finalist and author of "Dreaming in Cuban," called it "the real thing, compelling, psychologically astute inquiry into the seismic shifts of one uneasily blending Califonia family haunted by the past."

The novel is set in California in the mid-1970's. It is Ms. McKelvey's first novel.

The work is available from the publisher at

https://mkt.com/savant-books-and-publications/item/a-real-daughter

from Amazon.com at

https://www.amazon.com/dp/0997247258

and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com) and other online and "brick and mortar" bookstores throughout the world.

Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com), this work is also available from other major distribution outlets including Amazon Extended Distribution and Ingram Content Group.

Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com

Contact
Michael Davis, Director of Publicity and Marketing
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Savant Books and Publications
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Book Thriller, Book Horror, Literary Award
Industry:Books
Location:Honolulu - Hawaii - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Savant Books and Publications LLC PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share