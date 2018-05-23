News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Author Lynne McKelvey's "A Real Daughter" a Finalist in 2018 Eric Hoffer Book Awards
Savant Books and Publications is pleased to announce Savant author Lynne McKelvey's novel, "A Real Daughter," has been selected as a Finalist in the 2018 Eric Hoffer Book Awards.
Eric Hoffer Awards honor the memory of the great American philosopher Eric Hoffer, highlighting salient writing, as well as the independent spirit of small publishers. Since its inception, "the Hoffer" has become one of the largest international book awards for small academic and independent presses. This distinction is given to less than 10% of the nominees for the award.
A REAL DAUGHTER (Savant 2017)
by Lynne McKelvey
316 pp. - 5.25" x 8" Softcover Pocket Book
ISBN/EAN 9780--9972472-
Suggested Retail Price (SRP) $16.95
"A Real Daughter" is a work of fiction described as a "frightening take on step-parenting."
The novel is set in California in the mid-1970's. It is Ms. McKelvey's first novel.
The work is available from the publisher at
https://mkt.com/
from Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/
and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)
Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com)
Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com
Contact
Michael Davis, Director of Publicity and Marketing
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse