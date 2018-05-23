Author Lynne McKelvey's "A Real Daughter" a Finalist in 2018 Eric Hoffer Book Awards

Savant Books and Publications is pleased to announce Savant author Lynne McKelvey's novel, "A Real Daughter," has been selected as a Finalist in the 2018 Eric Hoffer Book Awards.

Lynne McKelvey's A REAL DAUGHTER

Savant Books and Publications is pleased to recognize Author Lynne McKelvey for her novel, "A Real Daughter," recently selected as a Finalist in the 2018 Eric Hoffer Book Awards.Eric Hoffer Awards honor the memory of the great American philosopher Eric Hoffer, highlighting salient writing, as well as the independent spirit of small publishers. Since its inception, "the Hoffer" has become one of the largest international book awards for small academic and independent presses. This distinction is given to less than 10% of the nominees for the award.A REAL DAUGHTER (Savant 2017)by Lynne McKelvey316 pp. - 5.25" x 8" Softcover Pocket BookISBN/EAN 9780--9972472-5-1Suggested Retail Price (SRP) $16.95"A Real Daughter" is a work of fiction described as a "frightening take on step-parenting."Kirkus Reviews called it "." Cristina Garcia, National Book Award finalist and author of "Dreaming in Cuban," called it "The novel is set in California in the mid-1970's. It is Ms. McKelvey's first novel.