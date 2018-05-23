News By Tag
Vital Recovery Services LLC Receives USPAACC Certification
Following the certification, Vital Recovery Services LLC has become a registered member in good standing with USPAACC. Vital will have its name added to USPAACC's list of certified Asian American suppliers whom USPAACC refers to corporations and government agencies to maximize their contracting opportunities.
"Having been an active part of the Supplier Diversity program, Vital Recovery Services appreciates the immense value that come with this certification,"
About USPAACC
The U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) is the oldest as well as the largest organization representing Asian American businesses in the United States. They promote economic growth for Asian Americans and their business partners in corporate America, federal/state/
https://uspaacc.com
About Vital Recovery Services, LLC
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Vital Solutions, Inc., Vital Recovery Services, LLC ("VRS") is a fully licensed, national, third-party collection agency performing bad debt recovery and skip tracing services. Established in 2002, primarily focuses on account receivables management in the auto finance, credit card, mortgage and utility industries.
http://www.vitalsolutions.net/
