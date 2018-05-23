 
Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


Vital Recovery Services LLC Receives USPAACC Certification

 
 
ATLANTA - May 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Vital Recovery Services LLC - a Fusion BPO Group company, proudly informs they are now a USPAACC certified Asian American & Minority-owned Business. They received the official certification from USPAACC after a complex and thorough review process, in which Vital met all the criteria established by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC).

Following the certification, Vital Recovery Services LLC has become a registered member in good standing with USPAACC. Vital will have its name added to USPAACC's list of certified Asian American suppliers whom USPAACC refers to corporations and government agencies to maximize their contracting opportunities.

"Having been an active part of the Supplier Diversity program, Vital Recovery Services appreciates the immense value that come with this certification," said Kishore Saraogi, CEO. "This brings knowledge and experience that aids in competing effectively, especially since a diverse supplier base is no longer an option – but rather a business necessity."

About USPAACC
The U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) is the oldest as well as the largest organization representing Asian American businesses in the United States. They promote economic growth for Asian Americans and their business partners in corporate America, federal/state/local agencies, as well as small/minority communities. A certification by the USPAACC increases business opportunities with Fortune 500 companies and Government agencies and helps businesses build strong relationships.
https://uspaacc.com

About Vital Recovery Services, LLC
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Vital Solutions, Inc., Vital Recovery Services, LLC ("VRS") is a fully licensed, national, third-party collection agency performing bad debt recovery and skip tracing services. Established in 2002, primarily focuses on account receivables management in the auto finance, credit card, mortgage and utility industries.
http://www.vitalsolutions.net/recovery/
