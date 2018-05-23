News By Tag
Reason8 Selected for MassChallenge Boston 2018 Accelerator
"Recently AI and machine learning got stunningly successful at solving problems previously believed only humans can solve. Yet it is humans who come up with ideas for algorithms to work on. We're bringing AI and machine learning to the place where those ideas are born: discussions at meetings. We let the algorithms learn from how people get to the gist of a discussion and become much better at it."
Sergey Plis, co-founder, President & Research Chief of Reason8
As part of the 2018 cohort, Reason8 will have an unrivaled access to top corporate partners, expert mentorship, tailored curriculum, scholarship opportunities, and more than 26,000 square-feet of co-working space in the Innovation and Design Building – all at zero cost and for zero equity. At the culmination of the four-month program, Reason8 will also have a chance to compete for shares of $1.5M in cash prizes at the MassChallenge Awards on Oct. 17.
Reason8 is a service that makes turning conversations into summaries a breeze. We use multiple smartphones and a patent pending AI-based approach to boost quality of speaker identification and drafting of meeting summaries. We are actively working on advanced summarization, collaboration features for teamwork, and integrations with project management services and communication tools. We work on radically improving the effectiveness of meetings.
"Numerous requests from enterprise customers make us extremely careful about data privacy and security of our service. Even though we have ways to go before we get to True AI, our solution already offers predictions of action items from unstructured in-person conversations and provides high quality automatic notes. Our ultimate goal is a service that fully automates summarization of meetings."
Vlad Belyaev, co-founder, CEO & Organization wizard of Reason8
About Reason8
Reason8 is a startup based in San Francisco, California and Boston, Massachusetts. We launched a public demo that turns conversations into summaries on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield Berlin in Dec 2017. We created it for project managers, scrum teams, executive assistants, business analysts and everyone making meeting notes, summaries and follow-ups.
About MassChallenge
MassChallenge is a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators. Headquartered in the United States with locations in Boston, Israel, Mexico, Rhode Island, Switzerland, Texas, and the UK, MassChallenge is committed to strengthening the global innovation ecosystem by supporting high-potential early stage startups across all industries, from anywhere in the world. To date, more than 1,500 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $3 billion in funding, generated over $2 billion in revenue, and created over 80,000 total jobs. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.
https://reason8.ai
Contact
Julia Isachenkova
julia@reason8.ai
