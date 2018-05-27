News By Tag
In Touch Entertainment Announced Today the Launch of its Jazz Series on the West Coast
New York's Vocal Mania program extends to Los Angeles, California
The first West Coast event, co-hosted by acclaimed vocalists Denise Donatelli and Paulette McWilliams will take place on June 29 and feature jazz singer Kenny Washington. On July 27, vocalists Clairdee and Sara Gazarek will perform.
All the programs take place at Vitello's Jazz and Supper Club at 4349 Tujunga Avenue in Studio City.
"We extended the Vocal Mania series to the West Coast based on its success here in New York," said In Touch's CEO, Charles Carlini. "We are confident that it will be critically acclaimed in California as well."
NYC's monthly programs, held in a legendary jazz venue, the Zinc Bar, will continue to feature top vocalists, such as Jo Lawry on June 6, Kate McGarry on July 11 and Alan Harris on September 12.
"We have had such an enthusiastic response to these shows because they feature only world-class musicians," said Janis Siegel, jazz singer with the vocal group The Manhattan Transfer who co-hosts the series with another top vocalist, Lauren Kinhan.
Besides the Vocal Mania programs, In Touch Entertainment also recently launched the Boss Tenors, Percussion Masters, and Dangerous Rhythms series. The first two feature world-class saxophone and percussion players while the latter, curated by bestselling author T.J. English, focuses on Latin jazz.
In 2017, In Touch Entertainment also started the guitar-centric Strings Attached (https://intouchent.com/
The full lineup may be found here https://intouchent.com/
All the programs take place at Zinc, at 82 W 3rd St in Greenwich Village.
About In Touch Entertainment
NYC-based In Touch Entertainment is a worldwide entertainment organization that manages both established and up-and-coming recording artists, books talent into the world's hottest venues, oversees music recording, and promotes and produces concerts and films.
Media Contact
Charles Carlini
***@intouchent.com
212-235-7015
