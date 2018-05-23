News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hypersoft Releases Private Cloud Storage Software
Personal Files accessible anytime and anywhere on own devices
It is the alternative way to guarantee the accessibility, safety and proper replication of the personal files, with full control by the customer and without a need for services by cloud storage providers.
"With today's technology everybody has a few computers and phones, which are well connected to operate your personal cloud. Myself, I like the private cloud idea for its simplicity and elegance. – said Hypersoft Managing director Dr. Serguei Dobrinevski. – Individuals strive for keeping control of their digital assets. So, if you want the ubiquitous access to your data but do not want those data to get into the wrong hands, what options do you have? Just run your private cloud".
Personal Files storage software securely replicates data across devices of all sorts, such as computers, phones, and tablets. This software creates a cloud, which does not require any service providers and is fully owned by the user.
Replication between computers and devices is peer-to-peer, the data are never stored or transmitted anywhere else. The list of all participating devices is stored in the metadata blockchain, which is also replicated to all devices.
"This is why moving to the private cloud storage is so exiting – continues Dr. Dobrinevski, - there is no any other place beyond your computers where the personal information is available: not at Hypersoft, and not at any other network or cloud provider. "
Users access Personal Files directly on own devices in the same way as any other local files. No need to configure network drives or web storage locations.
The first release of the Personal Files software is available immediately at PersonalFiles.online https://personalfiles.online
Contact
Tatiana Dobrinevski
***@hypersoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse