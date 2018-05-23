 
News By Tag
* Carpet Designing Software
* Carpet Rendering
* Color Combination
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kathmandu
  Bagmati
  Nepal
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

Important notice regarding Galaincha software update

Providing the free upgrades of Galaincha software and discontinuing the older version of Galaincha V4.1 version.
 
 
New feature of Shaggy Rendering
New feature of Shaggy Rendering
KATHMANDU, Nepal - May 28, 2018 - PRLog -- It is our pleasure to inform that we are providing an update to Galaincha (Release Candidate) to all our active users without any additional charge.

Updates will download automatically upon successful login from this link. Feel free to send us your views, comments or complaints regarding the software.

Launchpad, a new menu, which features tools that are still in progress and makes them available to you before they are fully mature. Similarly, for the first time, we are providing Shaggy Rendering to visualize fluffy shaggy rugs inside the carpet designing software.

We would like to notify you that we are discontinuing the access and support of the older version of Galaincha V4.1 version. If you are using this version to run Galaincha on Windows XP, then we recommend you to upgrade to Windows 10, as Microsoft too has stopped support for XP since the last 4 years.

If there is any other reason that you are using the older version, we would like to know about them and help you as much as possible. Meanwhile, you can always write to us if you have any questions regarding the software.

You can see the list of new features and updates by visiting the link https://galaincha.com.np/releasecandidate/

Media Contact
Alternative Technology
info@galaincha.com.np
End
Source:Alternative Technology
Email:***@galaincha.com.np Email Verified
Tags:Carpet Designing Software, Carpet Rendering, Color Combination
Industry:Industrial
Location:Kathmandu - Bagmati - Nepal
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Galaincha software PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share