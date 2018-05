Space Opera meets Crocodile Dundee and Barry Crump

The Colonists by Keith Fenwick- book four in the Skidian Chronicles series

-- Auckland writer, Keith Fenwick, has just released The Colonists, the fourth novel in the Skidian Chronicles series. Paperback US$15, Kindle eBook US$4.99.The Colonists is Mr. Fenwick's fourth novel and continues the story of Skid, the most sophisticated planet in the known universe. Skid is slowly recovering from a spectacular population collapse after its leaders ignored signs of a disintegrating environment, believing they would be immune from its impact.In the long-awaited sequel to The Lifeboat, the MFY program, managed from a farmhouse in rural New Zealand is sending astronauts on a one-way trip to Mars funded by a reality television show documenting their every move.The few people who question how an organisation producing a reality television program can develop the capability to send people into space and develop a settlement in the harsh Martian environment, find themselves transported to the other side of the galaxy to a very different world.Ultimately, the MFY program is a front for a project initiated by the Transcendents who inhabit a galactic version of the cloud to supply human bodies to meet their species continuity requirements and re-populate Skid. But, sometimes the Transcendents decide to cut their own track which threatens to derail the entire project.The Colonists on Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B00F8A9FRG