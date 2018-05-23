 
News By Tag
* Space Opera
* Sci-fi
* Science Fiction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* auckland
  Auckland
  New Zealand
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


Space Opera meets Crocodile Dundee and Barry Crump

The Colonists by Keith Fenwick- book four in the Skidian Chronicles series
 
AUCKLAND, New Zealand - May 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Auckland writer, Keith Fenwick, has just released The Colonists, the fourth novel in the Skidian Chronicles series. Paperback US$15, Kindle eBook US$4.99.

The Colonists is Mr. Fenwick's fourth novel and continues the story of Skid, the most sophisticated planet in the known universe. Skid is slowly recovering from a spectacular population collapse after its leaders ignored signs of a disintegrating environment, believing they would be immune from its impact.

In the long-awaited sequel to The Lifeboat, the MFY program, managed from a farmhouse in rural New Zealand is sending astronauts on a one-way trip to Mars funded by a reality television show documenting their every move.

The few people who question how an organisation producing a reality television program can develop the capability to send people into space and develop a settlement in the harsh Martian environment, find themselves transported to the other side of the galaxy to a very different world.

Ultimately, the MFY program is a front for a project initiated by the Transcendents who inhabit a galactic version of the cloud to supply human bodies to meet their species continuity requirements and re-populate Skid.  But, sometimes the Transcendents decide to cut their own track which threatens to derail the entire project.

The Colonists on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00F8A9FRG)

Contact
Contact Keith Fenwick
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Space Opera, Sci-fi, Science Fiction
Industry:Books
Location:auckland - Auckland - New Zealand
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share