Lil David Ruffin Cover Song "Hardaway" Audio Premiered at Midnight

LilDavid Ruffin Released the Full Version of His Cover Song, Hardaway

The Official Premier - Audio Video - Cover Song, "Hardaway"

-- Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC announces the release of the official audio cover song "Hardaway" on YouTube at 12:00 AM EST on Memorial Day. He recently gave a sneak peak of the cover song artwork designed by C Nyce and the snippet recorded by DubMuzik on Instagram and fans wanted his full cover song.The original song, "Hardaway" is credited to Derez De'Shon. The song inspired LilDavid Ruffin to do a cover song. He overcame hardships through life lessons and experiences growing up that his cover song, "Hardaway" has factual pivotal memories of his life. Therefore, he cannot relate to the original song, but can feel the pain from the artist, Derez De'Shon. Others can relate to Lil David Ruffin's heartfelt message of his cover song. He takes an approach that shatters the world with a deep message; and when you hear his lyrics, it will give you the chills."This song is for all the real people who suffered betrayal from our closest love ones. It represents certain trials and tribulations we all face coming up in the streets and dealing with the environment we were raised in. Push play, sit back, relax, and enter the mind of Lil David Ruffin," said Shad Chalk aka CLX.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJC0tqLKAmkLil David Ruffin has an upcoming album, "Terrible Truth" set to be released on 8/17/18. It is a plethora of emotions executed from truthful factual situations and funneled through soulful expressions and orchestrated fully by DubMuzik. "My story is epic and will be told. This is the beginning of the Terrible Truth," said Lil David Ruffin.While gearing up for his album; he will be dropping official singles, such as, "Demeanor" about why someone has thementally due to being judged by others; family disfunctions causing one to have a destructive behavior; and has no choice, but to stay to self. One must keep moving forward, although in a negative way to protect one's self. He finished shooting a video of his single, "Skippin' Class" that is on the mixtape, "No Parachute" produced by DubMuzik. The music video, "Better Made" by Lil David Ruffin & Desztro and produced by Antlive and DubMuzik launched a successful Facebook campaign.Antony Langston aka Lil David Ruffin was born in Motor City, Detroit, MI growing up on the Westside of Detroit. He continues to strive towards his passion of becoming a professional artist. His desire for greater music opportunities keep him grinding harder each day. His passion for music lead him to working with major producers, such as DubMuzik, a local Multi-Platinum Producer. Lil David Ruffin works long hours with songwriting and creating music that stays true and real to not only himself and life, but lyrically has heartfelt and deep messages that he unleashes to others by making music that is of reality and not fictional.(https://twitter.com/RuffinLil)For Media & Blog Inquires, please contact Tishawn Marie, publicist@celestialcaringent.com or 209.227.4643.is a virtual based Public Relations Boutique. The firm specializes in providing innovative comprehensive communication services. We thrive on creating brand awareness; visibility; and exposure with Local, National, and International coverage. http://www.celestialcaringent.com