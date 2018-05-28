 
News By Tag
* Harley Wallen
* JimmyStarShow
* DrJimmyStar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Television
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Springs
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
321
May 2018
31302928

Harley Wallen To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday June 6th, 2018

Actor/Writer/Director/Producer Harley Wallen will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarsworld.com
 
 
Harley Wallen on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Harley Wallen on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Harley Wallen
* JimmyStarShow
* DrJimmyStar

Industry:
* Television

Location:
* Palm Springs - California - US

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - June 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Actor/Writer/Director/Producer Harley Wallen will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Multi award-winning filmmaker and actor Harley Wallen has starred in over 40 feature films and TV shows with legendary stars such as Tom Sizemore, Tara Reed and John Savage among many others.

He started his journey as a Martial Artist early with Judo at age 7 and is now a 5th degree black belt. Harley also spent time learning other arts (Jiu-Jitsu, Tae Kwon - Do black-belts as well) and Mixed Martial Arts. His other love at a young age was dance as he was an outstanding break dancer in his teen years. His sheer talent and skill is what landed him his first opportunity in acting as a dancer at the syndicated Swedish TV cult hit 'Solstollarna'! Soon after, he realized he was bitten by the acting bug. Harley then moved from Sweden to the United States to boldly pursue his dreams. After a short stint these plans got sidetracked by business opportunities as Harley climbed various career ladders.

After returning to acting It wasn't long before the roles started coming and the growth he had experienced in the business world started happening to him in the acting world. After the film incentives ended in Michigan, he decided to start making films of his own. Not having a film school background with only limited experience, he decided to go online to further his education in filmmaking and took several more classes and seminars in acting. Finally in 2016 Harley and his wife Kaiti formed the film production company 'Painted Creek Productions'. The one thing he really takes pride in is his commitment to the character he is playing regardless the size of the role or the paycheck. Harley is now writing, producing, acting and directing and has found his life's purpose.

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Harley Wallen and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large.

Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Harley Wallen live on the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY radio on Wednesday June 6th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Harley Wallen on Twitter @HarleyTheSwede

The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarsworld.com

The official site for w4cy radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star Show is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

Http://www.w4cy.com in wellington, florida

Http://www.hamiltonradio.net in trenton, new jersey

Http://www.k4hd.com los angeles, ca

Http://www.iheart.com/show/the-jimmy-star-show/

Http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

Http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

Https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

Https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

Https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

Https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

Http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Harley Wallen, JimmyStarShow, DrJimmyStar
Industry:Television
Location:Palm Springs - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
World Star PR News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share