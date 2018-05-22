 
Brownstone Poets presents Alex Cigale, Joe Elliot Jim Feast, Ron Kolm, and Francine Witte

 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - May 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Brownstone Poets presents five poets Alex Cigale, Joe Elliot Jim Feast, Ron Kolm, and Francine Witte

Saturday, June 23 at 2:30 pm

Park Plaza Restaurant
220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718 – 596 – 5900

Subways:

Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street

R to Court Street

4 or to 5 Borough Hall

For more directions:

Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.

http://web.mta.info/weekender.html

$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink – Open-Mic

Curated by Patricia Carragon

FACEBOOK EVENT:

https://www.facebook.com/events/176212063218049/

BIOS:

Alex Cigale's first book, Russian Absurd: Daniil Kharms, Selected Writings, came out in the Northwestern World Classics series in 2017. He was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in Literary Translation in 2015. His own poems in English and translations of Russian poetry have appeared in such journals as The Harvard Review, Modern Poetry in Translation, World Literature Today, and Words Without Borders. He recently edited the Russian issues of theAtlanta Review and Trafika Europe. An Assistant Professor at the American University of Central Asia from 2011 to 2013, he is currently a Lecturer in Russian Literature and Language at CUNY-Queens College.

Joe Elliot is the author of numerous chapbooks, including: You Gotta Go In It's the Big Game, Poems to be Centered on Much Much Larger Pieces of Paper, 15 Clanking Radiators, 14 Knots, Reduced, Half Gross (a collaboration with artist John Koos), and Object Lesson (a collaboration with artist Rich O'Russa). His long poem, 101 Designs for the World Trade Center, was published by Faux Press as an e-book in 2003. Collections of his work include Opposable Thumb (subpress, 2006), Homework (Lunar Chandelier, 2010), and Idea for a B Movie (Free Scholars Press, 2016). Joe teaches English at Edward R. Murrow High School, and lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Anne Noonan, and their three sons.

Jim Feast is one of the editors of the Unbearables latest anthology. His murder mystery Long Day, Counting Tomorrowappeared in 2017.

Ron Kolm is a co-editor of From Somewhere to Nowhere: The End of the American Dream and a contributing editor of Sensitive Skin. He is the author of Divine Comedy, Suburban Ambush, Duke & Jill, Night Shift and A Change in the Weather. He's had work in Flapperhouse, Great Weather for Media, Live Mag!, the Resist Much / Obey Little: Inaugural Poems to the Resistance anthology, Maintenant, The Opiate, Local Knowledge, the Brownstone Poets Anthology and the Outlaw Bible of American Poetry. Ron's papers are archived in the Fales Library at NYU.

Francine Witte is the author of four poetry chapbooks and two flash fiction chapbooks. Her full-length poetry collection, Café Crazy, has recently been published by Kelsay Books. She is reviewer, blogger, and photographer. She is a former English teacher. She lives in NYC.

