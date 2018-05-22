Tom Proctor and the A-Listers Debut Single "In Hollywood" Now Available Worldwide

Tom Proctor and the A-Listers have just released their debut single "In Hollywood" off of their soon to be released first album "Working Man." Download your copy today!

Tom Proctor and the A-Listers "In Hollywood"

-- Tom Proctor and the A-Listers have just released their debut single "In Hollywood" off of their soon to be released first album "Working Man." Download your copy today!Tom Proctor is no stranger to the entertainment industry, as he is an accomplished actor/producer and stunt coordinator in the tv/film world. He can be seen in the Academy Award winning film "Twelve Years A Slave," the blockbuster Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy," in the hit television shows "Justified" and "Nashville" and many other great appearances on the big and small screen.The A-Listers are a group of seasoned, talented musicians who have worked with the biggest names in the history of music, and have collectively worked with Tim McGraw, George Strait, Luke Combs, Zakk Wylde, Travis Tritt, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, Florida Georgia Line, and many, many more. Tom Proctor and the A-Listers are getting ready to take the Country Music world by storm.The A-Listers:Billy "Thunder" MasonGeoff ButterworthMark CorradettiMark ThomasTom Proctor and the A-listers recorded, mixed and mastered their new single "In Hollywood" at Dark Horse Recording. Dark Horse Recording is a 4-studio complex set on a multi-acre plot of scenic farmland, based just outside of Nashville. They have hosted such names as Taylor Swift, Hunter Hayes, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alison Krauss, Reliant K, Bela Fleck, Korn and many more.Download your copy of "In Hollywood" by Tom Proctor and the A-Listers on iTunes in the United States here:Request "In Hollywood" at your favorite country music radio station today!Follow Tom Proctor and the A-Listers on the web:https://www.facebook.com/actortomproctor/https://www.twitter.com/TomProctorhttps://www.twitter.com/A_ListersBandhttps://www.reverbnation.com/TomProctor