 
News By Tag
* In Hollywood
* World Star PR
* Tom Proctor andthe A-Listers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322

Tom Proctor and the A-Listers Debut Single "In Hollywood" Now Available Worldwide

Tom Proctor and the A-Listers have just released their debut single "In Hollywood" off of their soon to be released first album "Working Man." Download your copy today!
 
 
Tom Proctor and the A-Listers "In Hollywood"
Tom Proctor and the A-Listers "In Hollywood"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* In Hollywood
* World Star PR
* Tom Proctor andthe A-Listers

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Nashville - Tennessee - US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - May 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Tom Proctor and the A-Listers have just released their debut single "In Hollywood" off of their soon to be released first album "Working Man." Download your copy today!

Tom Proctor is no stranger to the entertainment industry, as he is an accomplished actor/producer and stunt coordinator in the tv/film world. He can be seen in the Academy Award winning film "Twelve Years A Slave," the blockbuster Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy," in the hit television shows "Justified" and "Nashville" and many other great appearances on the big and small screen.

The A-Listers are a group of seasoned, talented musicians who have worked with the biggest names in the history of music, and have collectively worked with Tim McGraw, George Strait, Luke Combs, Zakk Wylde, Travis Tritt, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, Florida Georgia Line, and many, many more.  Tom Proctor and the A-Listers are getting ready to take the Country Music world by storm.

The A-Listers:

Billy "Thunder" Mason

Geoff Butterworth

Mark Corradetti

Mark Thomas

Tom Proctor and the A-listers recorded, mixed and mastered their new single "In Hollywood" at Dark Horse Recording. Dark Horse Recording is a 4-studio complex set on a multi-acre plot of scenic farmland, based just outside of Nashville. They have hosted such names as Taylor Swift, Hunter Hayes, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alison Krauss, Reliant K, Bela Fleck, Korn and many more.

Download your copy of "In Hollywood" by Tom Proctor and the A-Listers on iTunes in the United States here:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/in-hollywood-single/1389394364

Request "In Hollywood" at your favorite country music radio station today!

Follow Tom Proctor and the A-Listers on the web:

https://www.facebook.com/officialtomproctor/

https://www.facebook.com/actortomproctor/

https://www.twitter.com/TomProctor

https://www.twitter.com/A_ListersBand

https://www.reverbnation.com/TomProctor

End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:In Hollywood, World Star PR, Tom Proctor andthe A-Listers
Industry:Music
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
World Star PR News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 27, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share