News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
South Cobb Arts Alliance Event Celebrates Past Accomplishments, Embraces Future with New Vision
The historic Old Smyrna Firehouse is selected as the site for SCAA Membership Meeting -- event heralds the organization moving into the next phase of their revitalization with bylaw revisions and board elections.
This concept – celebrating past accomplishments but welcoming new attitudes -- is the inspiration for their upcoming Membership Meeting. The June 23, 2018 event will be hosted at the Old Smyrna Firehouse, located at 2889 Alexander Street, Smyrna, GA 30080.
The SCAA, a long-time and integral staple in the South Cobb community and a leading force in the area's arts and culture, hand-picked The Old Smyrna Firehouse to host this important event as it represents the SCAA's fresh image and direction. Much like the renovated and newly-modernized firehouse, the SCAA stands strong as a testament to their past accomplishments that have left a mark in the community and been a source of pride -- yet the organization is excitedly embracing the future with a renewed commitment and push for revitalization and growth. An important aspect of that stance includes amending the organization's bylaws in keeping with the next phase of their strategic plan, along with the procurement and placement of talented and dynamic board members -- whose cumulative talents and experience in the business sector will both shape and steer the organization, infusing the SCAA with innovative ideas and forward-thinking concepts.
The meeting will begin promptly at 5:00 p.m., beginning with the opportunity to review the bylaw revisions and an introduction to the candidates who are slated to accept two-year positions on the Board of Directors. Voting will then commence to accept the revised bylaws and to confirm the board positions for the upcoming term. Voting is open to all current paid members of the organization.
The evening will culminate at 6:30 p.m. with an SCAA Social, celebrating the group's new direction and promoting fellowship in the arts. Food and refreshments will be served. The SCAA invites members of the community to attend the social who are interested in joining the organization and getting involved by volunteering and supporting the arts.
According to President San Miller, "The SCAA as a collective realizes that change is a good thing, and sometimes, it's very necessary to grow and improve. To be successful in our next phase of development, it was paramount to make key adjustments -- and this includes a revision of our bylaws and procuring forward-thinking board members who possess the experience and business acumen which are paramount to our future direction. I am excited to be working with this dynamic group of people and implementing their innovative ideas. This will infuse the SCAA with the energy and the positivity that we seek for this organization, moving forward."
Board members candidates for the 2018-20 term are the following: San Miller (President), Minette Kirkman (Vice President), Robert Plonk (Treasurer), Sandy Smith (Recording Secretary), Kiki Plesha (Director of Marketing and Public Relations), Tracy Wright (Director of Community Outreach and Events), Adrienne Lance Lucas (Director of Donor Relations), Sonya Santana (Director of Membership and Volunteers). Serving as Directors-at-
The mission of the South Cobb Arts Alliance is to build the community by encouraging appreciation and active participation in the visual arts, performing arts, and local heritage. The SCAA strives to advance to high levels the artistic standards of their members, their community and the general public by offering opportunities to extend experiences, to increase skills, and to share understanding, philosophy, techniques and knowledge.
The SCAA supports the arts in all mediums and seeks to develop and present innovative programs that enrich their community. Since 1972, South Cobb Arts Alliance has presented the South Cobb neighborhoods with hallmark events celebrating the arts and opening doors to those in our community who might otherwise not partake in the arts. The majority of South Cobb Arts Alliance events are at no cost or discounted to the participants and attendees.
SCAA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that encourages and invites the community to join their membership and become a part of their energetic and diverse group of volunteers and supporters. Membership dues and donations are tax-deductible. The SCAA invites the community to become a part of their active, energetic, and diverse group of volunteers and supporters.
For more information on South Cobb Arts Alliance, visit the website at www.southcobbarts.org. For media inquiries, interviews, etc., contact scaaorg@gmail.com or phone 864-571-0597.
Contact
Kiki Plesha
Marketing and Communications Director
***@rockmotherpromotions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse