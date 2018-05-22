News By Tag
The Josie Music Awards Celebrating Success!
The 2018 Josie Music Awards Official Nomination List has been released to the public.
The Josie Network takes all their work from the entire year from a few of their top musical brands such as The Josie Show, Indie Star Entertainment, and Country Blast Radio to create this yearly celebratory event focusing on amazing talent in the Independent Music Industry. Josie and Tinamarie, owners of the Josie Network, fully understand the struggle and determination it takes to follow your dreams. Josie and Tinamarie stated, "The path is not always lined with gold and there is no yellow brick road to follow. Those of us in the independent music industry create our own path often walking over dirt and rocks, while making it through the weeds to realize our dreams." Josie continues, "My thoughts all go back to how I end each episode of the Josie Show by sharing this motto, sometimes you have to make the hard decision to follow your dreams, just remember to make good friends along the way and enjoy the whole journey." That is exactly what this daughter and mother partnership does by celebrating everyone's journey once a year at the Josie Music Awards.
The Official Nomination List can be viewed at http://www.josiemusicawards.com. Get your tickets to the Josie Music Award show during their early bird special which lasts through May 31st, tickets are only available at www.josiemusicawards.com. To find out more details about the Josie Network of Brands please visit www.thejosienetwork.com.
Media Contact
Tinamarie Passantino, COO/CFO
tina@josieshow.com
3316458336
