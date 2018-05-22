Islamic Arts Festival 2018 to be held in November

5th annual Islamic Arts Festival will be held on the 10th & 11th of November this year

Media Contact

Khawaja Azimuddin

kazimuddin@islamicartssociety.org Khawaja Azimuddin

End

-- The Islamic Arts Society, a 501c3 nonprofit, announced that the 5th annual Islamic Arts Festival will be held on the 10th & 11th of November this year. The art show will be held at Masjid AlSalam, 16700 Old Louetta Road, Spring, TX 77379.The two day Islamic Arts Festival is the largest and oldest festival of its kind in North America and attracts over 5000 people each year. The art show will feature the art of over 40 artists. In addition there will be live interactive sessions on calligraphy, henna tattoo, Ebru, painting, Arabesque pattern coloring and lots of children's activities. There will be ethnic food trucks to make the event memorable for all those who participate.Come and enjoy a unique family friendly festival. Experience the rich tradition of Arts in Islam. View Islamic calligraphy, woodwork, ceramic tiles and paintings from local artists! Experience the art of henna tattoo, Ebru and calligraphy. Interact with artists and take part in silent auction. Art activities for all ages.The event is free and everyone is welcome for this fun filled family oriented event!