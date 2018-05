Pro Chiropractic Congratulates Dr. Shea Stark on Becoming Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician®

Pro Chiropractic has raised its already large number of highly qualified and certified professionals to the next level with the recent announcement team member Dr. Shea Stark has earned her CCSP®.

-- Pro Chiropractic has built a reputation for having the most professional and respected chiropractic office in Montana. That has only increased with the recent news Pro Chiropractic associate Dr. Shea Stark officially becoming a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician® – making the office the most well-certified chiropractic office in the state, with Stark joining members of the team Dr. Wilhelm and Dr. Feenstra in holding this prestigious certification. The excitement surrounding the news is high."It's an honor to join the ranks of Dr. Wilhelm and Dr. Feenstra in this prestigious certification, and I hope to represent my Pro Chiropractic family well," commented Dr. Stark. "As a former athlete I was never exposed to sports chiropractic. I feel sports chiropractic can boost performance, reduce healing time, and be of tremendous benefit to the athletes I am excited to share it with."According to the office, Certified Sports Chiropractors are recognized and certified by the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians. Their training focuses on evaluating and treating athletic injuries and helping to improve athlete performance. Experts and insiders agree the CCSP® is one of, if not the most, important certification for a sports chiropractor in the United States to hold. More information about the accreditation can be found at www.ACBSP.com Patient reviews of Pro Chiropractic's very diverse work have been passionate.Greg S., from Montana, recently said in a five-star review, recently said, "I tore a rotator cuff training for college wrestling and was never really able to find relief until my work with Pro Chiropractic. I can't recommend them enough.To learn more about Pro Chiropractic be sure to visit http://www.prochiromt.com