Seeking Riders to Compete in the Gobi Desert Cup August 22-31, 2018

Endurance Horse Riding and Life-Changing Experience in Mongolia

Media Contact: Heather Wallace

heather@bridleandbone.com

7327847195

-- Riders from the four corners of the world compete in The Gobi Desert Cup this August, and we are currently seeking riders to join famed endurance rider Christoph Schork for Team USA.Christoph Schork has ridden over 32,500+ life-time miles and has had more than 320 1st place finishes. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride with a world champion in a challenge designed to test you mentally as well as physically.Secluded from the rest of the world for 10 days, riders willl be living with nomadic people; riding endurance-trained Mongolian horses; and travelling almost 300 miles to test their endurance and challenge their horsemanship through anFollowing a marked course riders will be starting every morning at 7AM and must complete the course before 7 PM. Two vet checks by FEI-qualified veterinarians are held each day; one at 25 miles and one at the end of the 50 miles.Riders will be camping each night in a traditional Mongolian camp and experience the nomadic lifestyle. A starting and closing ceremony will include presentation for the first three riders and the first three teams (of 4 riders) with the most points will be decorated.VisitCo-founded in 2017 by FEI 3* Endurance Rider, Camille Champange and Mongolian FEI-qualified veterinarian Naranbataar Adiya, the Gobi Desert Cup is a 480 kilometre multi-stage endurance race through the Gobi Desert, riding Mongolian horses everyday for 6 days over 80 kilometers (apporximately 50 miles). This challenge is the only one of its kind to combine endurance while positively supporting Mongolian culture and their horses.